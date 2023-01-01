Stephen Langel covers health care and health policy for Ideastream Public Media.

Stephen was most recently the bureau chief of the Columbus Jewish News. Before coming to Cleveland, he spent more than a decade in Washington, D.C., covering the health and environment beats with a particular focus on Congress and federal agencies. During that time he wrote for several publications, including Roll Call, CongressNow, FDANews, Health Affairs, InsideEPA and Superfund Report.

During his years in Washington, Stephen covered the development and passage of Obamacare, the first inauguration of President Barack Obama and several State of the Union addresses among other topics and events.

A native of Miami, Florida, Stephen graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies - Pre-Law and a law degree from the University of Florida.

Email Stephen or give him a call.