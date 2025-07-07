Cleveland Alzheimer's conference to offer early detection education, caregiver advice

Family members and people with Alzheimer’s disease will find information and resources at a free public conference in Cleveland July 16, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

The program will include presentations about the need for early identification of the disease, ways to avoid caregiver burnout, the benefits of music therapy and the risks of letting someone with Alzheimer's related dementia drive.

“We really feel like education and knowledge are tools of empowerment that can make any situation easier to navigate. When you're dealing with something as challenging as caring for somebody with Alzheimer's disease, it's especially important," said Chris Schneider of Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

The free public conference will take place July 16 at Crowne Plaza Cleveland at Playhouse Square from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dr. Babak Tousi, associate professor of neurology at the Cleveland Clinic, said early identification is important because the disease has a different rate of progression. That means it's crucial for individuals and their family members to recognize early symptoms.

"Difficulty performing familiar tasks, difficulty with judgment, language, should be raised alert for family and people," Tousi said, noting that mood and personality changes without any clear causes are also signs.

The Lancet Commissions Identifying risk factors for dementia early in life can help reduce risk of developing Alzheimer's at an older age, according to a Lancet Commissions report.

Early detection of the disease can help individuals take steps to make lifestyle changes that help reduce risks of Alzheimer's development later in life, said Tousi, who is also the head of clinical trials at the Cleveland Clinic's Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Those factors include diet, exercise, refraining from smoking and reduced alcohol intake.

"We have a lot of modifiable risk factors for Alzheimer's disease," he said. "And in different stages of life, these modifiers can maybe reduce risk of dementia by 40%."

The conference will also provide a session that explores the importance of therapy of various types, including music, dance and art. Such therapies can prevent isolation, not just for the patient, but for their caregiver, Schneider said.

“All of these are opportunities to exercise the brain and also socialize, too," he said. "Isolation is one of the worst things that a caregiver can do for themselves and for their loved one living with dementia, because socialization helps stimulate the brain.”

Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 31,000 people in Cuyahoga County. Nearly 7 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts this figure will double by 2050.