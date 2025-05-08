What it means to strive for balance and objectivity

The subject of objectivity comes up time and time again in my reporting. What is it? How do you maintain it? What does fairness look like? Why is it important?

Just last week, I was asked about how to fairly cover climate change: "What do you do when the science is settled or there are strong ethical and moral arguments involved?"

Regardless of the topic, here's how I answer: I strive to provide different perspectives on an issue, but not uncritically. Instead, I strive to critically explore an issue from various perspectives to increase understanding and go beyond pre-conceived notions. It's not just the point of view, it's the reason for that point of view.

I covered a story in which Afghan immigrants in Summit County were critical of the Trump administration's plans to ban future admittance to the U.S. by Afghans who had worked with the U.S. military during the war in Afghanistan as translators and in other capacities.

To more fully understand the issue, I sought out not just the critics, but the perspective of an Ohio Republican who supports Donald Trump. He said blaming Trump was unfair. Democratic and Republican presidents before him had failed to fulfill promises to bring these Afghan allies here.

While covering the growth of vape shops across Cleveland and the city's plans to regulate them, I spoke with Cleveland City Council members, community members and public health advocates about the health and safety threats these shops and their products pose.

But what about the owners of those businesses, who are making a living conducting legal sales of those products?

I sought out a vape shop owner to learn his story, what he sold and what he felt his business was bringing to the community. He was not opposed to the regulations, he said. He also spoke about how his shop provided for his family. He contended that vaping products could be beneficial if they help people stop smoking cigarettes. The health experts and the council members likely wouldn't agree with that perspective, but any story about regulating these businesses would be incomplete without that perspective.

My job is not to say who is right and who is wrong, nor to take a side. I look to report on a topic thoroughly, and let the audience decide for themselves.

One area where I find it crucial to make room for voices on all sides of an issue is my coverage of local Jewish and Muslim communities coping with the war in Gaza. Seeking out these voices provides a contrast that helps paint a complete picture. You can find one-sided echo chambers on cable TV news, not here.

Objectivity and balance is about providing more than one perspective, more than one way of looking at an issue. It also means doing it in a critical, well-thought-out way that provides the audience with a thorough understanding of a topic, perhaps challenging pre-conceived notions.

"The Cut" is featured in Ideastream Public Media's weekly newsletter, The Frequency Week in Review. To get The Frequency Week in Review, The Daily Frequency or any of our newsletters, sign up on Ideastream's newsletter subscription page.

