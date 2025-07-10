Offering gratitude as two years hosting the 'Sound of Ideas' comes to an end

My last day hosting the "Sound of Ideas" is next Wednesday, July 16.

My wife received an amazing career opportunity that she can't pass up, so our family is moving out of state. It's a great move for our family and we are excited for the next chapter, but we leave Northeast Ohio with heavy hearts. We love this community, we've loved raising our boys here and we are sad to go.

It's been an absolute joy and honor to be the "Sound of Ideas" host the last two years. I've been working as a journalist for 25 years, two of them, from 2020 to 2022, as Ideastream's education reporter. I have to say, hosting SOI has been my dream job. Every day, I've been able to have meaningful conversations with people about so many different topics that are important or interesting to you.

The world moves so fast these days. And when people are getting their news and information in such short clips and bursts, it's been a privilege to have a platform where the guests and I can dive deeply into a topic and give all of you more information, more context and better understanding.

On the "Sound of Ideas," we've talked about everything under the sun. We've talked to teachers, refugees, authors and people working in hospice care. We've talked about jobs and economic growth in Northeast Ohio, the impacts of redlining on Clevelanders and their life outcomes, we've talked to women and experts about postpartum psychosis. And, of course, we've talked about the Browns and that domed stadium. The list goes on.

One of the discussions I am most proud of happened last year, when we gathered Israelis and Palestinians for a thoughtful and civil conversation on the Israel-Hamas war. The Public Media Journalists Association called it the best public affairs radio talk show in the country.

None of these amazing conversations would have happened without the 'Sound of Ideas' producing team: Rachel Rood, the supervising producer, Drew Maziasz and Leigh Barr, the coordinating producers, and Aya Cathey, our associate producer. I know they're reading this. They read everything. So let me say to them directly, thank you for all of your hard work and for bringing your passion and smarts to the show.

And thanks to Mike McIntyre, our executive editor who takes over the host chair for the Friday Reporters Roundtable show, for the support, and for always leading the way.

To everyone at Ideastream Public Media, thank you. It's been so great to know all of you and to work with you. I'll always believe in the mission and the service you provide to the public.

And finally, thanks to all of you, the community, our listeners. I appreciate you for listening every day and engaging with us by emailing and calling in. You really are the reason we do this. So, please, keep listening and better yet, consider becoming a member.

Forever CLE.

Forever O-H ... I-O!

"The Cut" is featured in Ideastream Public Media's weekly newsletter, The Frequency Week in Review. To get The Frequency Week in Review, The Daily Frequency or any of our newsletters, sign up on Ideastream's newsletter subscription page.