The Sound of Ideas

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson discusses life journey in new memoir

By Jenny Hamel
Published September 19, 2024 at 2:04 PM EDT
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Cheryl Debon
/
Michaelangelo
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson talking to Sound of Ideas Host Jenny Hamel about her new memoir while she was in Cleveland on Sept. 16 for a multi-city book tour.

Much is known about U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's public record and the many opinions she's drafted over the years. But what isn't as well known is the path she took during her life to make history as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Justice Brown Jackson, in her newly published book, "Lovely One: A Memoir," delves into that personal story and gives the reader an insight into her family's past struggles with segregation, how her parents instilled in her a love of country and the drive to pursue excellence through education.

She also talks about her experiences as a young Black girl and woman and shares the struggles of a woman dedicated to her career while also balancing life as a wife and a mother of two.

Justice Brown Jackson was in Cleveland on Monday as part of a multi-city book tour. She spoke about her memoir and her career at a City Club event before a crowd of 1600.

"Sound of Ideas" Host Jenny Hamel also had the opportunity to sit down with Justice Brown Jackson to talk about her memoir and her path to the Supreme Court.

Host Jenny Hamel and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Cheryl Debon
/
Michaelangelo
Host Jenny Hamel and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

