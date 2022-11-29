The Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas is Ideastream Public Media's weekday morning news and information program focusing on Northeast Ohio.
Watch the Sound of Ideas live stream during the broadcast at 9 a.m. on weekdays.
With time running down before the end of term, Ohio lawmakers scramble to pass bills in the lame-duck session at the statehouse.
A new HAWK signal was recently installed in Cleveland's University Circle neighborhood, giving pedestrians more power.
Last month Crain's Cleveland Business assembled this year's class of up-and-coming leaders for its 40 Under 40 issue.
The City of Akron wants to develop a parcel of land, while some residents are pushing back with environmental concerns.
Climate change policy was discussed in Egypt last month, we'll discuss the local impact of that global meeting.
The dispute over the ouster of a hospital CEO leads the headlines for Reporters Roundtable this week.
The community wellness event is open to everyone and is as a part of Ideastream Public Media’s Connecting the Dots.
Learn to Fish: A Step-by-Step Guide for Beginning Anglers is a fully-illustrated book aimed at kids ages 8 to 16.
As we move towards 2023, we discuss what the landscape is like for women in politics, nationally and here in Ohio.
On the "Sound of Ideas," we’ll discuss The Marshall Project's investigation into Bratenahl police practices.