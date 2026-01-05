Area bibliophiles recommend what to read in 2026

At the beginning of each year, the "Sound of Ideas" shares book recommendations with the audience. These recommendations come from area book lovers. Everyone from the owners of bookstores, to writers, academics, and librarians.

Here's a list of what you should read in 2026.

Guests:

- Matt Weinkam, Executive Director, Literary Cleveland

- Kate Schlademan, The Learned Owl Book Shop

- Kortney Morrow, Program Director, Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards

- Scot Allyn, Adult Services Librarian, Lorain County Public Library

Guest Recommendations:

- "Everything Is Tuberculosis" by John Green

- "Blood Over Brighthaven" by M.L. Wang

- "Misery" By Stephen King

- "I See You’ve Called in Dead" by John Kenney

- "Bury Your Gays" by Chuck Tingle

- "Colin Gets Promoted and Dooms the World" by Mark Waddell

- "Girl Dinner" by Olivie Blake

- "The Obstacle Is The Way" by Ryan Holiday

- "They Called us Enemy" by George Takei

- "The Silence of the Girls" by Pat Barker

- "Nobody's Girl" by Virginia Giuffre

- "The Count of Monte Cristo" by Alexandre Dumas

Ideastream Staff Recommendations

- "James" by Percival Everett

- "Buckeye" by Patrick Ryan

- "The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho

- "The Women" by Kristin Hannah

- "The Long Lost Story" by Meg Shaffer

- "Black Arms to Hold You Up: A History of Black Resistance" by Ben Passmore

- "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat" by Samin Nosrat

- "Housemates" by Emma Copley Eisenberg

- "What We Can Know" by Ian McEwan

- "Night" by Elie Wiesel

- "This Is Larry Morrow... My Life On and Off The Air" by Larry Morrow