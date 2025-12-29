First Amendment rights of children could impact proposed social media access laws | Law of The Land

Social media restrictions could infringe on First Amendment rights for children

Note: This conversation originally aired on the "Sound of Ideas" on Nov. 3, 2025.

How to manage young people's social media use is a big question, with many factors at play, including the well-being of minors, the logistics of monitoring online activity and their constitutional rights.

In Ohio, lawmakers are trying to take this matter into their own hands. One law limiting social media access is currently on hold, after a federal court blocked it as an unconstitutional restriction on First Amendment rights. That decision is now being appealed by Attorney General Dave Yost.

This year, two new bills have been introduced that would limit children's access to social media in different ways and bring app stores into the equation: Senate Bill 167 (backed by Meta) and Senate Bill 175 (backed by Google).

The topic was the first in our newly created series “Law of the Land” which explores how the law impacts your life.

Guests:



Jonathan Entin , Professor of Constitutional Law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

, Professor of Constitutional Law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law Morgan Reed , President, The App Association

, President, The App Association Tony Coder , Executive Director, Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation

, Executive Director, Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation Kareem Moncree-Moffett, Ph.D., Founder, Youth Lead Alliance

MLB, Ohio's Casino Control Commission and sports betting companies agree to regulation changes

Note: This conversation originally aired on the "Sound of Ideas" on Nov. 17, 2025.

Federal indictments against two Cleveland Guardians pitchers, Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz, have rocked Major League Baseball and the sports betting world. In response to these charges of rigging bets on specific pitches, MLB worked together with the Ohio Casino Control Commission and sports betting companies to come up with mutually-agreed upon new regulations governing what's known as microprop bets, limiting them considerably compared to what was allowed before.

In this installment of our "Law of the Land" series on "Sound of Ideas," we'll explain the sports betting regulation changes, and look at the other legal problems that have come up surrounding betting in Ohio in both the NFL, involving famed Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar, and NBA, related to allegations of faking an injury to help gamblers win against Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, who is a former Shaker Heights High School basketball star, along with how and why the rules differ for college sports.

Guests:

