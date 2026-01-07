Northeast Ohio experts discuss New Year's resolutions, and why they are hard to keep

2026 is underway, and with the new year comes a familiar tradition: making resolutions.

Common goals are to read more, eat healthier, start exercising or save more money. But for some, the idea of resolutions has lost its appeal altogether, abandoned amid concerns that goal setting can slip into self-criticism and harm one's mental health.

So why are resolutions so hard to keep? Should we be setting goals differently, or adjusting them throughout the year? Is making a plan and sticking to it simply harder than we expect?

On Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll explore those questions with a diverse group of experts who have set ambitious goals and kept them. We'll talk about their views on New Year's resolutions and how they approach goal setting in ways that actually last.

Guests:

- Adam Borland, Psy.D., Clinical Psychologist, Cleveland Clinic

- Katie Spotz, Endurance Athlete, Author

- Dameyonna Willis, Executive Director and Founder, Queen IAM

- Ricky Smith, Founder, Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere

- Lauren Marks, High Performance and Breathwork Life Coach