Venezuela, the midterms and Ohio statewide races will shape the coming year in politics

Its 2026 and the political world order has already seen major change, as just days ago U.S. forces captured former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife during a military raid on the country's capital, Caracas.

The implications of this attempted regime change are still unclear. President Donald Trump claimed Saturday that the U.S. intends to quote "run the country" until a transition of power can take place. Currently, Maduro's Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez is in charge. The White House is facing condemnation from legal experts and Democrats who argue the moves were conducted without congressional or United Nations approval, and violate U.S. and international law.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to talk about Venezuela and look ahead to the year in politics.

On a state level, Ohio has major races on the 2026 ballot from a governor's race without an incumbent to an open U.S. Senate seat, that could be one of the most closely watched races in the country. We also will see Ohio's newly-drawn congressional map in play.

And on a national level, after starting 2025 with over 50-percent approval and what President Trump deemed a mandate from voters going into his second term, he ended the year hovering around 42 percent approval, with experts noting tariffs, the economy, and rising costs of health as some of the major issues voters care about.

The party in power historically has an uphill battle in midterm elections. Could 2026 change Republican control of the three branches of power?

Guests:

- Katie Lavelle, Ph.D., Professor in World Affairs, Case Western Reserve University

- Tom Sutton, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Political Science, formerly at Baldwin Wallace University

- Rob Walgate, President, American Policy Roundtable

- Quentin James, Founder and President, The Collective PAC