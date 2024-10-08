Northeast Ohio Jewish and Palestinian leaders reflect on one year since Israel-Hamas war began

Monday marked the one year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 people, including women and children, were taken hostage.

Of the Israeli hostages taken into Gaza, 97 remain held and 33 of those are believed to be dead.

The Oct. 7 attacks sparked a war Israel continues to wage against Hamas in Gaza. According to the health ministry there, 41,000 people have been killed, many of them women and children, and much of Gaza has been damaged or destroyed.

And now the war faces new fronts as in recent weeks, Israel has sent troops into and trades rocket fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, and shields itself from missiles from Iran, of which Hamas and Hezbollah are proxies.

What is shared on both sides of this conflict is pain, anguish, anger and an uncertainty about what the future holds with a war that seems to have no end in sight.

All of this has left a deep and indelible mark on members of Jewish and Palestinian communities around the world and their allies, including in Northeast Ohio.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we will have a conversation, about how the war is impacting these communities locally. We’ll hear directly from a panel of local faith and community leaders about this toll and ask if there’s been anything over the last year that’s given them solace or hope.

Guests:

-Vladimir Lapin, Cantor, Congregation Mishkan Or

-Sheeren Naser, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychology, Cleveland State University

-Ilana Horowitz Ratner, a former longtime family law attorney & Board member, J Street

-Ahmad Jadallah, M.D., Obstetrician Gynecologist & Member, Akron-Palestine Collective