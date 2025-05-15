© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The Cut
“The Cut” is a weekly reporters notebook-type essay by an Ideastream Public Media content creator, reflecting on the news and on life in Northeast Ohio. What exactly does “The Cut” mean? It's a throwback to the old days of using a razor blade to cut analog tape. In radio lingo, we refer to sound bites as “cuts.” So think of these behind-the-scene essays as “cuts” from Ideastream's producers.

Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month with song and dance

Ideastream Public Media | By Gabriel Kramer
Published May 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Performers from the Cleveland Asian Festival in 2023.
Gabriel Kramer
/
Ideastream Public Media
Performers from the Cleveland Asian Festival in 2023.

It’s AAPI Heritage Month, AAPI meaning Asian American and Pacific Islanders.

As an American society, we haven’t really nailed down a consensus acronym for the American diaspora of people whose cultures hail from Asia or the Pacific. In addition to AAPI, I’ve seen APA (Asian Pacific American) and AANHPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders.)

Nonetheless, we have this month to unapologetically share and celebrate our traditions and, as a Filipino American, I love that.

Some "NewsDepth" fans spotted me at the Cleveland Asian Festival in 2024.
Gabriel Kramer
/
Ideastream Public Media
Some "NewsDepth" fans spotted me at the Cleveland Asian Festival in 2024.

Covering the broad diversity of communities in Northeast Ohio is a great way to learn about other cultures, which is one my favorite parts of this job.

It also gives me an opportunity to share aspects of my own Filipino American culture. A few years ago, I wrote about a new PBS cartoon about Filipino-American kids, who reminded me a lot of my own family.

In the 88th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards documentary, I featured a local chef who cooked a traditional Filipino breakfast – spamsilog, which has eggs, garlic fried rice and Spam.

“I love cooking. As Filipinos, that’s how we connect,” said chef Shaan Dela Cruz. “As a non-Filipino, if you go to a Filipino house, they’re going to ask you, ‘Have you eaten yet?’ That’s how we show generosity and hospitality.”

Last fall, I introduced a cultural Filipino dance called “tinikling” to our NewsDepth audiences. For this dance, two people make a beat with long bamboo sticks and dancers step and jump over the bamboo sticks, careful not to get their feet whacked.

Chris played guitar and I played the ukulele at the One World Day Festival at the Cleveland Cultural Gardens in 2024.
Matt Crow
/
Ideastream Public Media
Chris and I jammed at the One World Day festival at the Cleveland Cultural Gardens in 2024.

“It started off, my grandma kind of forced me into it, but then over the years I really started liking it and I feel really close to my culture when I do this dance and other Filipino dances,” said Angela Madamba, one of the tinikling performers I spoke to last year.

Madamba and her tinikling crew – the Philippine American Society of Ohio Dance Troupe – will be performing at the Cleveland Asian Festival this weekend.

I will be on stage as well. I’ve been an emcee since 2019 and I’ll keep that tradition alive for the two-day festival. I’ll also be singing some cover songs by Filipino and Filipino American musicians for an acoustic jam on the second day of the festival with fellow Ideastreamer and fellow Filipino American Chris Dudley.

If you see Chris and me, don’t be a stranger.

Salamat (thank you).

Reporters Notebook
Gabriel Kramer
Gabriel Kramer is a reporter/producer and the host of “NewsDepth,” Ideastream Public Media's news show for kids.
See stories by Gabriel Kramer