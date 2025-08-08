2 East Cleveland police officers shot following suspected domestic dispute

East Cleveland police arrested a shooting suspect Friday morning after two people were shot and killed and two police officers were later wounded in what police believe began as a domestic dispute Thursday night.

During a press conference Friday morning, officials said officers were responding to a call of a shooting at a home on North Taylor Road. Upon arrival, an officer encountered the suspect along the side of the house, who then immediately opened fire on the officer, striking him in the leg. Officials said about an hour later, ShotSpotter technology lead them to the suspected location of the gunman, who then opened fire from a hidden location, striking the second officer in the lower body.

Officer Joshua Durda, who has been with the East Orange police department for four years, and Brandon Hernandez, who has been with the department for a year, were both transported to University Hospital, where they are in stable condition and expected to recover, according to officials.

The suspect was caught, Friday morning after daylight, a few blocks from the shooting near Shaw High School off of Euclid Avenue. Police said they believe the suspect and the two people who were killed were related but would not yet identify them at this stage of the investigation.

“I hate that this happened in our city, but I love the way the town, they came in and supported it,” said East Cleveland Mayor Lateek Shabazz.

Shabazz said more than a dozen law enforcement agencies rushed to help including neighboring police departments, the state highway patrol and U.S. Marshals.

“Incidents like these affect the community at large. There are people that are grieving right now, and there are officers and their families who are hurting right now,” East Cleveland Safety Director Mansell Baker said. “I can't say enough that our East Cleveland Police Department, amongst the other member agencies far and wide really, really put together a great effort to track down this male today.”

Police said officers responded to gunshots, but also utilized ShotSpotter gunshot detection software and drone cameras to help track down the suspect.

“We are grateful that Officers Hernandez and Durda are pulling through. This is a stark reminder, ladies and gentlemen, of the risks our officers face every day,” Police Chief Reginald Holcomb said. “I commend their courage and strength and assure the public that we are doing everything possible to protect and serve the public.”

The city said it will provide more information on the suspect as the investigation continues.

This incident comes just two weeks after three officers were shot in an ambush in Lorain. Officer Phillip Wagner, 35, who was shot multiple times, died the following day. Officer Brent Payne, who was also shot several times and Peter Gale who was struck once in the hand by a bullet both survived the shooting.