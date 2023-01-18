Stephanie CzekalinskiDeputy Editor - Engaged Journalism
Stephanie Czekalinski had a decades-long career in journalism writing about immigration, violence, demographic change and policy. Her award-winning work appeared in The Atlantic, The National Journal, and The Columbus Dispatch.
She recently returned to journalism after taking a break from the work she deeply loved to care for her family. The experience was difficult and clarifying. She realized that the most intoxicating - and deeply missed - aspect of being a journalist was possessing the platform for truth-telling.
What she learned in the purifying crucible of motherhood is that The Truth is best expressed by many people, that the world thirsts for expressions of experience that ring true, and that very few people feel empowered to speak Truth and share it with others. Now she’s embarking on a new adventure at Ideastream.
Cleveland Clinic researchers have found a cholesterol-lowering drug provides moderate protection against heart attacks and strokes among people who can't tolerate statins, according to a study published Saturday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
MetroHealth has released the findings of a third-party audit of its finances in the wake of the bonus scandal that has rocked Cuyahoga County's safety-net hospital since its CEO was fired in November.
Ideastream Public Media journalists navigate distrust of the media while covering the East Palestine train derailment and environmental disaster. Here's how they hope to build trust.
MetroHealth’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Craig Richmond has resigned, the hospital system confirmed Wednesday. A hospital spokesperson did not say whether Richmond's departure was related to the bonus scandal that has rocked Cuyahoga County's safety net hospital since November.
What is it like to try to make sense of the information available after the East Palestine chemical spill? One mom tries to navigate her health and that of her family amid what she says is a lack of reliable information from authorities and a deluge of misinformation on the internet.
The MetroHealth System board responded in court Friday to a lawsuit filed by the hospital system’s former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros that asserts he was improperly fired after the hospital board falsely accused him of awarding himself unauthorized bonuses.
Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic have announced they are launching the next phase of a study designed to develop a vaccine to prevent triple-negative breast cancer, the most lethal and aggressive form of the disease.
The amount of severe illness caused by respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 is decreasing in Ohio, but the state's health director said too many people are skipping the new booster and unnecessarily risking serious disease or death at a time when the coronavirus is still circulating.
On Monday, MetroHealth responded in court to accusations by the hospital system’s former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros that it violated Ohio’s Open Meetings Act when it fired him and that it retaliated against him after he challenged the board for what he says were other transparency law violations.
Cleveland Clinic officials attributed rising labor costs to its balance sheet being in the red last year in an annual address on the state of the Clinic.