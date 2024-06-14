Chief says Cleveland mayor's police driver may have violated policy in crash

The plain clothes police officer driving Mayor Justin Bibb when his city vehicle was involved in a crash Thursday morning may not have followed proper policy, according to Police Chief Annie Todd.

The mayor's vehicle, traveling west on Superior Avenue, slowed as it approached a red light at East 12th Street, then the lights were activated and it proceeded against the red light into the intersection, according to video aired by WOIO Channel 19.

"At the time, the mayor’s driver was engaged in emergency response driving. Preliminary information indicates that the lights were activated outside of the emergency response driving policy," the chief said in a statement.

"The Division of Police is currently investigating the incident and is conducting an internal review of potential policy violations," her statement read. Discipline for violating policy ranges from a verbal warning to a three-day suspension.

The mayor, his driver, who is a Cleveland police officer, and the other party involved in the crash were "fine," said city spokesperson Sarah Johnson in a statement. The mayor and his driver were taken by ambulance to the hospital as a precaution, Johnson said.

The crash incident report was not available Friday morning.



"The report will be completed, internally approved, and then submitted to the State for review," the spokesperson noted. "Once that is completed it will be available to the public."

The spokesperson did not say where the mayor was going nor why his driver was engaged in "emergency response driving" just prior to the crash.



As of Friday, the city had also not released Bibb's calendar.