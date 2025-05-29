We could all stand to laugh more, and not just on Saturday night

We need to laugh more.

That philosophy sometimes gets me in trouble. As someone once said, “If we don’t laugh, we cry.” I use that excuse often, especially after a one-liner that doesn't go over well. Perhaps humor is my way of coping after years of covering tragic news stories. Then again, maybe I’m just a wise guy.

A new Saturday Night Live music exhibit at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame confirmed my love of laughter. A recent report by my colleague Kabir Bhatia on the exhibit sealed the deal on my plan to book a visit.

My partner is a huge fan of rock and heavy metal, so I took him to the Rock Hall to celebrate his birthday last weekend. As he snapped pics of Rick James’ bass guitar and KISS’ tongue-flapping album covers, I examined the costumes of SNL's Wayne and Garth and the Sweeney Sisters.

As Jan Hooks’ (as Candy Sweeney) rendition of “Clang, Clang, Clang went the Trolley” shuffled through my head, I thought of all the chuckles SNL has brought the world over the years. A collective coping through laughter.

I preferred the show when it was simply Saturday Night Live, before people started calling it SNL. We live in a world of initials and acronyms, which cause me to cringe. Let it be noted I also still call it Kentucky Fried Chicken and Weight Watchers, though never in the same sentence.

I had the opportunity to see Saturday Night Live in person several years back. I worked for an NBC affiliate at the time and essentially had to sign a contract with Satan (said like ‘The Church Lady’, of course) to get tickets.

I dragged a friend to New York for the weekend and climbed into the steep seats at 30 Rockefeller Center to watch the show in the studio audience. Peyton Manning hosted and Carrie Underwood was the musical guest. There were some fun sketches. Even Dan Akroyd shocked the crowd and appeared in one. If you listen closely, you can catch my hearty laugh during the 'Dora the Explorer' bit, though I seem to be the only one who ever hears it.

I miss the days when most everything was fair game. We need to laugh. That’s what helps so many of us get through life, not just the tough times, but sometimes just to get through the day. Slices of truth through over exaggeration and parody can often ease tension. On the contrary, it seems to have caused more aggravation, scrutiny and endless analysis in the last decade.

A few days before my grandmother died, as I helped lift her into bed, I made a joke. “Grandma just whispered to me and said I’m her favorite,” I said aloud to other family members gathered for her vigil. Grandma just stared at me. And though cancer had ravaged her body, her eyes still said; “Inappropriate, Josh. Enough of that.” I didn’t argue. But it did cut the tension during one of the most difficult times in my life. She hasn't yet haunted me from the beyond, so grandma must have not been too offended.

One could argue there’s not much to laugh at these days, and that may be true. The stories of cutbacks and job losses seem to fill our newscasts more frequently. In March, I spoke with a journalist who was fired after nearly 25 years with Voice of America. Not the stuff of punchlines. Neither is the routine task of grocery shopping. Just a trip to the store usually leaves me in pieces seeing the total. Tough choices have to be made in the checkout line. Last week I had to decide between organic oatmeal and an eyebrow pencil. I couldn't afford both. Guess which won?

I'm trying to demonstrate the importance of humor to younger generations, too. A few weeks ago, my 10-year-old nephew signed up for his school’s talent show. My sister phoned me in horror. “He wants to do a comedy routine,” she said in frantic texts, “where is this coming from?”

Well, he is my nephew, I thought.

I immediately texted back about a half dozen great (well, in my mind anyway) one-liners. He picked a few and even added some of his own, but Jerry Seinfeld he was not. Not yet anyway.

“They only laughed at a couple of them”, he later told me.

“That’s good’, I told him. “Crinkled foreheads and long eye rolls can only make you better. Now you can use that as material for the next talent show.”

I stopped my pep talk before adding, "You're good enough, you're smart enough and gosh darn it, people like you," even though it's true and even though the thought of Al Franken's Stuart Smalley character still makes me laugh.

Maybe an exhibit with my nephew's SNL costumes will occupy The Rock Hall someday. Now all we've got to do is find the right song.

I'm suddenly feeling verklempt.

