Northeast Ohio Democrats on Minnesota shooting suspect's lists, officials say

Some Northeast Ohio members of Congress say they were mentioned by the man accused of shooting Minnesota lawmakers, killing one and their spouse.

Congresswomen Emilia Skyes of Akron, Shontel Brown of Cleveland and Marcy Kaptur of Toledo, all Democrats, say they were mentioned in the notes of Vance Boelter, who has been charged with stalking and murdering Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and stalking and shooting Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife.

Boelter had dozens of apparent targets, including officials in at least three other states, including Ohio, according to the Associated Press.

All of the politicians named in his writing were Democrats, including more than 45 state and federal officials in Minnesota, acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson told the AP Monday.

In a statement released Tuesday, Skyes said:

“Senseless violence claimed the lives of Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and left Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette in critical care. My heart breaks for their families, friends, and communities impacted by this tragedy. I commend the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies for apprehending the suspect.

U.S. Capitol Police contacted my office to notify me that my name was among the dozens of lawmakers included in the evidence found in possession of the suspect. I am relieved that the suspect has been apprehended, and I am fully committed to continuing to work on behalf of Ohio’s 13th congressional district.

Nonetheless, we must bring the temperature down. The vitriolic rhetoric used in today’s politics is fomenting violence and it must end.”

Rep. Brown released a statement Tuesday:

“The politically motivated attacks targeting Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota were a horrific assault on our democracy and a heartbreaking tragedy for the families affected. My thoughts are with them—and with all who are shaken by this act of violence.

I have been informed that my name appeared in evidence recovered from the suspect’s notes. At the request of the U.S. Capitol Police, local law enforcement provided increased security at my home. I’m deeply grateful for their swift response and continued commitment to keeping public officials—and our communities—safe.

This is a grim reminder of the growing threat public officials face—one that puts not just us, but our families, staff, and constituents at risk. I was swatted last year. Now my name is linked to another violent act. No one should feel unsafe simply for serving their community.

The rise in violent rhetoric, conspiracy theories, and personal attacks is having real and dangerous consequences. Every leader—regardless of party—must speak out and stand against political violence in all its forms.”

Kaptur's office released a statement Monday night:

"Today, the office of Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) released the following statement upon receiving notice that Congresswoman Kaptur was named in writing by an individual suspected of the targeted assassination of lawmakers in the State of Minnesota: Congresswoman Kaptur is exceedingly grateful to law enforcement for keeping our Great Lakes communities safe on several occasions over these past few years and for their work around the clock this weekend in Minnesota. Political extremism in America is cause for serious reflection and concern. The inclusion of Congresswoman Kaptur’s name in the Minnesota suspect’s writings is a matter better left for law enforcement and investigators — but it will not deter her work to make life better for families across Northwest Ohio. Uplifting those who she has the honor to serve has been her sole focus every single day she has served and nothing will deter her from doing so now. At this time out of respect to law enforcement working around the clock locally, and nationwide to keep law makers safe, we will not be providing further public comment on this matter.”

Boelter also reportedly mentioned U.S. Representatives Joyce Beatty, D-Columbus, and Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati, in his notes.

Security for lawmakers has been increased.