3 Lorain officers shot, suspect dead in what officials call an ambush

Three police officers in Lorain were shot Wednesday afternoon in what officials are calling an ambush. Two of the officers are in critical condition while the third has non-life threatening injuries.

Lorain Acting Police Chief Michael Failing said Officers Peter Gale and Phillip Wagner had just picked up some pizza and were parked in their vehicles in an undeveloped industrial area when the suspect opened fire on their cars.

"The suspect had parked at the dead end of Missouri Avenue, and he had an arsenal of weapons with him. He was laying in wait and opened fire with multiple rounds as both of the officers were sitting in their vehicles," Failing said during a news conference Wednesday evening.

A third officer, Brent Payne, responded to the call and approached the scene. The suspect opened fire on Payne's car, striking him several times, Failing said.

"Multiple officers responded to the scene," he said. "When the call for help was transmitted, assisting officers loaded up the wounded officers in patrol vehicles and drove them to the hospital themselves. They also provided wound care to their fellow officers."

Payne and Wagner were both transported by helicopter to MetroHealth in Cleveland. Gale was treated at Mercy Health Center in Lorain for a bullet wound to the hand. Failing asked the public to pray for the three officers.

Gov. Mike DeWine's office issued a statement on the shooting Wednesday evening, saying that his thoughts and prayers were with the families friends, and fellow officers.

"This situation reminds us that those who work in law enforcement risk their lives every day for the safety of their communities," his statement said. "We are so very grateful for the men and women who willingly and bravely serve and protect."

The 28-year-old alleged suspect is dead, Failing said. It's not clear if he was shot and killed by police or died by self-inflicted wounds. His name has not been publicly released.

The neighboring Elyria Police Department has taken the lead in the investigation, Failing said.