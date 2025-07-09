Cuyahoga County expands mental health crisis response program

Two more Northeast Ohio communities will have trained mental health specialists join emergency responders on 911 calls, Cuyahoga County leaders announced in a news conference Wednesday morning.

The mental health crisis response program brings together licensed mental health professionals with police, fire and EMS personnel to address people experiencing mental health crises.

“These programs allow us to deescalate more safely, reduce the strain of our emergency rooms and jail systems, and treat individuals with dignity and compassion during some of their most vulnerable times,” said Parma Fire Chief Mike Lasky.

Lasky said the co-responder model also immediately connects people to community resources.

"By embedding a licensed clinician alongside our first responders, we're not only improving how we manage the situation, but we're creating a path of long-term support for these individuals,” he said.

The program first launched in Shaker Heights early last year and now operates in South Euclid, Richmond Heights, University Heights and Cleveland Heights. In those five cities, co-responders have been deployed on over 2,000 calls.

Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss said responders in Shaker Heights have also provided 560 referrals for mental health services, a critical need as mental health challenges continue to rise.

The National Institute of Mental Health estimates more than one in five U.S. adults experiences mental illness each year. Parma Heights Mayor Marie Gallo noted that among youth, one in six have a diagnosable condition, but only half receive treatment.

"There is a concerning trend of young adults, especially those aged 18 to 25, experiencing increased rates of serious mental illness,” Gallo added.

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne said local first responders have praised the program’s impact.

“They really appreciate the added support,” he said. “When somebody's having a mental health crisis, it's an all-team effort to help them get the services they need.”

Ronayne hopes to expand the program countywide within the next five years.