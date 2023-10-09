Cleveland's health department makes a plan to add mental health to city's first responder options

In the three months since Angela Cecys started coordinating the city's crisis care response, she said her focus has been on establishing the building blocks of a program meant to help police respond when encountering a crisis involving people living with mental illness or addiction.

That effort begins with building relationships, she said.

"One of the umbrella situations or areas that I'm focusing on is just overall being a bridge builder and a convener, a translator, if that makes sense," she told Ideastream Public Media. "It's trying to get everybody in the community, all the stakeholders to understand that we all really are saying the same things and want the same things."

Cecys is also assessing best practices from similar programs across the nation and implementing a pilot project in partnership with the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County, she said. The proposed year-long pilot is expected to start in 2024 and is meant to develop the most effective plans to respond to crisis situations involving individuals with mental illness or addiction, according to Cecys.

Part of the pilot development includes assessing data with the help of an epidemiologist and a data analyst to determine the most common types of mental health calls, what hospitals people are going to, whether they're being admitted or released and what locations have the most nonviolent mental health-related calls, Cecys said.

Doing so will allow the city to "make a pilot model as successful as possible and then scale it from there," she said.

One area of focus will be to optimize the initial contact first responders make when dealing with a crisis.

"A lot of the work is going to be focused on dispatch and 911 call taking and re-triaging calls and retraining dispatch," Cecys said. "When you call 911, you get police, EMS, fire. Now, there will be also a mental health response approach."

Cecys is also in the process of hiring another five clinicians, which would double the number of licensed professionals available to respond to mental health and addiction-related crisis in Cleveland, she said. That process will begin once the city council approves the budget to hire these individuals using funds provided under The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. That should happen in the next few weeks, she said.

"Definitely we're hoping before the end of the year, definitely that that's our goal," Cecys said. "We want to get this going."

During these first few months, she has also worked with the police to ensure any response plan is in compliance with the Cleveland Community Police Commission consent decree established by the Department of Justice in 2014, which called for police to receive crisis intervention training. Doing so has involved partnering with numerous partners, including the city's police accountability team, the Department of Public Safety and Cleveland's Director of Public Health Dr. David Margolius, Cecys said.

Finally, Cecys said she is in the process of convening a crisis response working group.

"We're going to start bringing them to the table to start discussing their challenges, their strengths, sharing ideas, sharing information," she said. "That will have clinicians from the teams, supervisors and the police at the table that will allow for more robust conversation and problem solving to happen."

