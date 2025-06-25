Petition says University Hospitals doctors faced retaliation after union organizing efforts

An online petition seeking support for two University Hospitals pediatricians has been widely shared over various social media platforms this week.

Dr. Lauren Beene and Dr. Valerie Fouts-Fowler were put on administrative leave after attempting to form a union, though Mike Tobin, a UH spokesperson, said in an emailed statement the physicians were disciplined because they improperly accessed an internal directory of personal information. Tobin argued the physicians compromised a system that relies on doctors’ willingness to include their personal cell phones to be reached for patient care.

Reportedly 1,400 people have signed an online petition calling for the reinstatement of the two doctors, however Ideastream Public Media has not independently verified it.

Dr. Beene and Dr. Fouts-Fowler say their alleged use of the directory did not violate any UH policy, and that being placed on leave was retaliation for speaking up against hospital practices, according to the petition.

Beene, who is also a community organizer, is the founder of Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, which led the 2023 statewide ballot initiative to protect reproductive freedom for Ohio patients.

Both doctors were named Cleveland Magazine’s Best Doctors, as voted by their peer physicians.

The petition is also calling for UH to respect the right of physicians to organize, advocate and to "uphold transparency, patient-centered values, and a respectful speak up culture."

Tobin said in a statement UH is already open to feedback from doctors.

"Physicians come to us with concerns all the time, and we always work to address their concerns. UH has worked hard to collaborate with our physicians through direct engagement," he said.