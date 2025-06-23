As high temps and humidity hit Northeast Ohio, here's how to stay safe

The heat is on this week, and Northeast Ohio public health experts are advising the public to seek air-conditioned shelter and avoid spending significant time outdoors.

The heat index, or the temperature it feels like when humidity is combined with the air temperature, is expected to approach 100 degrees in the region early this week, even if the thermometer reads cooler.

The sweltering combination can lead to serious health effects if people spend too much time in direct sun, don't hydrate enough and don't find cool air, local public health experts said.

Why high humidity is dangerous

High humidity combined with high temps outside make it harder for the body to cool itself through sweating, because the humidity prevents the sweat from evaporating, said Dr. Jason Milk, medical director of Hillcrest Emergency Department.

He said people become dehydrated much faster, as the body loses more fluids through excessive sweating. This can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Dr. Milk advised people to drink plenty of water before planning to go outside for any period of time, because even hydration while outside won't replenish your liquids fast enough.

"Taking frequent hydration breaks, wearing a hat, staying in a shaded area a little more often if possible, so that you can provide some cover from the direct sun, would certainly be smart," he said. "Wear loose fitting clothing so things aren't restricted. It allows for better airflow and cooling as well."

If people show signs of being overheated, Milk said they should seek a cool air-conditioned environment, drink water and potentially pour water on one’s face and chest.

He said those who don’t feel better soon after, or who show more severe symptoms, should call 911 immediately, as heat stroke can be deadly.

Check in with your community

Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s Suzanne Hrusch said it’s important to check on children, pets, elderly people and those with serious health conditions—especially if they may not have access to cool air.

“(Say to your neighbor who doesn't have a freezer full of ice), ‘Hey, bring your pitcher over, I'll get you some ice water,’ helping them cool down," is a kind, and helpful gesture, she said. "Bringing them popsicles. This is really the time for us to be neighborly."

Hrusch recommended businesses have some water supplies around, including ice packs, in case of emergencies.

Recreation facilities and public buildings will turn into cooling centers with extended hours Monday and Tuesday.

People experiencing hardship, who may need assistance with high energy bills, may call 211 to get connected to resources, Hrusch said.