5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

As Northeast Ohio begins to reopen businesses and public areas, there are still a variety of online arts experiences which can be enjoyed from home this week.

Arts as a Viable Profession – iN Education

All too often, aspiring artistic talents are swayed from pursuing a career in the arts. Through a collaboration with the Cleveland Institute of Art, SPACES and other arts organizations, iN Education is offering an online panel discussion with the goal of inspiring Clevelanders of all ages to achieve their artistic ambitions. The conversation takes place Thursday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m.

Tale of a Gemini (Jimini) Rising: Black Lives Matter Edition - Cleveland Public Theater

In light of our country’s current divisions, opportunities to engage in good-faith dialogue and understanding are more important than ever. Cleveland actor Jimmie Woody performs in a one-man show which delves into the African-American experience in memoir style on Thursday, June 18, at 8:00 and Saturday June 20, at 8:00 p.m.

How Can You Say That?- An Arts Critic Talks About Criticism

We all have opinions, but Steven Litt gets paid to share what he thinks about things. The veteran Cleveland Plain Dealer art and architecture critic will discuss the history, theory and practice of visual arts criticism. Litt will also talk about the role of an art critic at a major metropolitan newspaper and share stories from the newsroom and about the events he’s covered. The event is a collaboration of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage and CWRU’s Siegal Lifelong Learning program and takes place Friday, June 19, at noon.

Between the Screens: A Conversation With Patricia Heaton

You can be part of the conversation as the Greater Cleveland Film Commission presents three-time Emmy Award-winning actress Patricia Heaton in a Zoom chat with WQAL-FM host Jerimiah Widmer. A native of Bay Village, Heaton is best known for her work on the sitcoms “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Middle.” This free event takes place on Monday, June 22, from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Registration is required.

Music Settlement String Department Concert

Check out this concert, but know there are strings attached. The Music Settlement’s string department gives a free concert featuring classical works as well as selections from “The Phantom of the Opera.” The performance takes place on Tuesday, June 23, at 7:00 p.m.