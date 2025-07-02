On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
CIM Young Artist Piano Seminar
[Airdate: July 3, 2025]
Running July 6-12, the CIM Young Artist Piano Seminar will welcome advanced, young pianists to CIM for a week of intensive study and performances. WCLV's John Mills spoke to the three lead faculty members about the seminar and public performances.
(All events in Mixon Hall)
Sunday, July 6 at 7:00 p.m.
Gerardo Teissonnière in Recital
Monday, July 7 at 10:00 a.m.
Gerardo Teissonnière Masterclass
Tuesday, July 8 at 7:00 p.m.
Daria Rabotkina in Recital
Wednesday, July 9 at 10:00 a.m.
Daria Rabotkina Masterclass
Thursday, July 10 at 7:00 p.m.
Nicolas Namoradze in Recital
Friday, July 11 at 10:00 a.m.
Nicolas Namoradze Masterclass
Saturday, July 12 at 7:00 p.m.
Final Concert