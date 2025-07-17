On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
Pianist Mirabelle Kajenjeri to Share 'My Story Through Sound'
[Airdate: July 18, 2025]
As part of Piano Cleveland's Piano Days 2025, French pianist Mirabelle Kajejeri will present a recital entitled "Resonating Roots: My Story Through Sound." She spoke with WCLV's John Mills about her life and work, as well as the upcoming recital.
Pianist Mirabelle Kajenjeri
Thursday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music