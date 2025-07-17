© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Pianist Mirabelle Kajenjeri to Share 'My Story Through Sound'

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published July 17, 2025 at 2:55 PM EDT
Pianist Mirabelle Kajenjeri
Sofija Palurovic
Pianist Mirabelle Kajenjeri

[Airdate: July 18, 2025]

As part of Piano Cleveland's Piano Days 2025, French pianist Mirabelle Kajejeri will present a recital entitled "Resonating Roots: My Story Through Sound." She spoke with WCLV's John Mills about her life and work, as well as the upcoming recital.

Resonating Roots: My Story Through Sound
Pianist Mirabelle Kajenjeri
Thursday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music
