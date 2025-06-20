Free Staging of Rodgers and Hart's "Dearest Enemy" Plays in Akron Jun. 21

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with Joseph Rubin, director and producer of the semi-staged Rodgers and Hart musical "Dearest Enemy," in a free performance June 21 at 7 p.m. at Akron's Goodyear Theater.

The musical, about a true incident during the Revolutionary War, had its first out-of-town tryout in Akron a century ago before moving to Broadway. For the Akron Bicentennial, the musical is being offered as a part of Akron's theatrical heritage. Click on the link to register.