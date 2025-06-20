On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
Free Staging of Rodgers and Hart's "Dearest Enemy" Plays in Akron Jun. 21
WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with Joseph Rubin, director and producer of the semi-staged Rodgers and Hart musical "Dearest Enemy," in a free performance June 21 at 7 p.m. at Akron's Goodyear Theater.
The musical, about a true incident during the Revolutionary War, had its first out-of-town tryout in Akron a century ago before moving to Broadway. For the Akron Bicentennial, the musical is being offered as a part of Akron's theatrical heritage. Click on the link to register.