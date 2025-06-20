© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Free Staging of Rodgers and Hart's "Dearest Enemy" Plays in Akron Jun. 21

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published June 20, 2025 at 12:56 PM EDT
CHIEW
/
Shutterstock

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with Joseph Rubin, director and producer of the semi-staged Rodgers and Hart musical "Dearest Enemy," in a free performance June 21 at 7 p.m. at Akron's Goodyear Theater.

The musical, about a true incident during the Revolutionary War, had its first out-of-town tryout in Akron a century ago before moving to Broadway. For the Akron Bicentennial, the musical is being offered as a part of Akron's theatrical heritage. Click on the link to register.

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber