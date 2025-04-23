On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
Les Délices Presents 'The Mermaid'
[Airdate: April 24, 2025]
Les Délices' concert season concludes with a series of performances called The Mermaid. Musical storyteller Seán Dagher joins the band for a program of sea shanties, pirate ballads, fiddle tunes, and more. Les Délices' director Debra Nagy spoke to WCLV's John Mills about the performances.
The Mermaid
Friday, April 25 @ 7:30 p.m.
Knight Stage at Akron Civic Theater
Saturday, April 26 @ 4:00 p.m.*
Heights Theater, Cleveland Heights
Sunday, April 27 @ 4:00 p.m.*
West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, Rocky River
*Pre-concert conversation 45 minutes prior with Debra Nagy, Seán Dagher, and John Mills