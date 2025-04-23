© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Les Délices Presents 'The Mermaid'

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published April 23, 2025 at 2:18 PM EDT
Les Délices
Les Délices

[Airdate: April 24, 2025]

Les Délices' concert season concludes with a series of performances called The Mermaid. Musical storyteller Seán Dagher joins the band for a program of sea shanties, pirate ballads, fiddle tunes, and more. Les Délices' director Debra Nagy spoke to WCLV's John Mills about the performances.

The Mermaid
Friday, April 25 @ 7:30 p.m.
Knight Stage at Akron Civic Theater

Saturday, April 26 @ 4:00 p.m.*
Heights Theater, Cleveland Heights

Sunday, April 27 @ 4:00 p.m.*
West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, Rocky River

*Pre-concert conversation 45 minutes prior with Debra Nagy, Seán Dagher, and John Mills
Arts & Culture
John Mills
