© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

'Homeland' from The Resonance Project

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published November 14, 2025 at 10:46 AM EST
Homeland Poster
QinYing Tan

[Airdate: November 17, 2025]

On Friday, November 21, The Resonance Project will present a program called "Homeland" featuring The Cleveland Orchestra's Assistant Concertmaster, Stephen Tavani, and rehearsal pianist, Daniel Overly. The program is full of composers writing the sounds of their homeland. Tavani and the Resonance Project's Irwin Shung spoke to WCLV's John Mills about the performance.

Homeland
Friday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Forest Hills Church, Cleveland Heights

From My Homeland, JB 1:118 Bedřich Smetana
Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Benjamin Britten
5 Danses Chempêtres, Op. 106 Jean Sibelius

Violin Sonata No. 4 “Children’s Day” Charles Ives
“The Open” Alexandra Bryant
Rhapsody No. 1, Sz. 87 Béla Bartók
Arts & Culture
John Mills
See stories by John Mills