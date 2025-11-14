'Homeland' from The Resonance Project

[Airdate: November 17, 2025]

On Friday, November 21, The Resonance Project will present a program called "Homeland" featuring The Cleveland Orchestra's Assistant Concertmaster, Stephen Tavani, and rehearsal pianist, Daniel Overly. The program is full of composers writing the sounds of their homeland. Tavani and the Resonance Project's Irwin Shung spoke to WCLV's John Mills about the performance.

Homeland

Friday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Forest Hills Church, Cleveland Heights

From My Homeland, JB 1:118 Bedřich Smetana

Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Benjamin Britten

5 Danses Chempêtres, Op. 106 Jean Sibelius

Violin Sonata No. 4 “Children’s Day” Charles Ives

“The Open” Alexandra Bryant

Rhapsody No. 1, Sz. 87 Béla Bartók