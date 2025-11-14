On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
'Homeland' from The Resonance Project
[Airdate: November 17, 2025]
On Friday, November 21, The Resonance Project will present a program called "Homeland" featuring The Cleveland Orchestra's Assistant Concertmaster, Stephen Tavani, and rehearsal pianist, Daniel Overly. The program is full of composers writing the sounds of their homeland. Tavani and the Resonance Project's Irwin Shung spoke to WCLV's John Mills about the performance.
Homeland
Friday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Forest Hills Church, Cleveland Heights
From My Homeland, JB 1:118 Bedřich Smetana
Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Benjamin Britten
5 Danses Chempêtres, Op. 106 Jean Sibelius
Violin Sonata No. 4 “Children’s Day” Charles Ives
“The Open” Alexandra Bryant
Rhapsody No. 1, Sz. 87 Béla Bartók