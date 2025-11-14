© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Les Délices Presents 'The Aesop Project' and 'Wild Things'

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published November 14, 2025 at 10:38 AM EST
The Aesop Project

[Airdate: November 17, 2025]

This weekend, Les Délices is presenting a series of programs — Wild Things and The Aesop Project — for all ages around Northeast Ohio. Les Délices' director, Debra Nagy, spoke to WCLV's John Mills about these programs.

November 21, 2025 @ 7:00 p.m.
Wild Things in Rocky River
Rocky River Public Library 1600 Hampton Rd, Rocky River, OH, United States
November 23, 2025 @ 5:00 p.m.
Wild Things in Hudson
Christ Church Episcopal 21 Aurora Street, Hudson, Ohio

Inspired by animals and the natural world, Wild Things features delightful musical settings of Aesop’s Fables (in English, with soprano Elena Mullins Bailey) plus instrumental music depicting birds, cats, frogs, insects, and more by Heinrich Biber (his fabulous “Sonata Representativa"), François Couperin, Jean-Philippe Rameau, and others.

November 22, 2025 @ 11:30 a.m.
The Aesop Project in Cleveland
Community Art Center at CMA 2937 W. 25th Street, Cleveland, United States
November 22, 2025 @ 3:30 p.m.
The Aesop Project in Akron
Akron Public Library 60 S. High St, Akron, OH, United States

With puppets designed by Ian Petroni, an animal-inspired score of Baroque music assembled by Les Délices director Debra Nagy, and a narrative by Ohio poet laureate Dave Lucas, The Aesop Project will delight, inspire, and offer food for thought. Soprano Elena Mullins is featured alongside a stellar ensemble of Baroque violin, viola da gamba, oboe, recorder, and harpsichord.
John Mills
