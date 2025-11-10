© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Dianne McIntyre's 'In the Same Tongue'

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published November 10, 2025 at 1:13 PM EST
Dianne McIntyre Group

[Airdate: November 11, 2025]

On Saturday, November 15, Dance Cleveland is presenting the Dianne McIntyre Group in a piece called "In the Same Tongue." Dianne McIntyre is a nationally acclaimed choreographer and Cleveland native. She spoke to WCLV's John Mills about the work which seamlessly blends dance, original music by Diedre Murray, and poetry by Ntozake Shange.

In the Same Tongue
Saturday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square
John Mills
