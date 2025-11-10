Dianne McIntyre's 'In the Same Tongue'

[Airdate: November 11, 2025]

On Saturday, November 15, Dance Cleveland is presenting the Dianne McIntyre Group in a piece called "In the Same Tongue." Dianne McIntyre is a nationally acclaimed choreographer and Cleveland native. She spoke to WCLV's John Mills about the work which seamlessly blends dance, original music by Diedre Murray, and poetry by Ntozake Shange.

In the Same Tongue

Saturday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square