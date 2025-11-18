BlueWater Chamber Orchestra Presents 'Waves of Passion'

[Airdate: November 19, 2025]

This weekend, the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra will present "Waves of Passion." Music of Margaret Brouwer and Aaron Copland is presented alongside Beethoven's Violin Concerto with soloist David McCarroll, concertmaster of the Pittsburgh Symphony. BlueWater's director Daniel Meyer spoke to WCLV about the performances.

Waves of Passion

David McCarroll, violin

Daniel Meyer, conductor

Brouwer: The Art of Sailing at Dawn

Copland: Music for the Theatre

Beethoven: Concerto for Violin in D Major, Op. 61

Saturday, November 22, 7:30 p.m.

Church of the Covenant

Sunday, November 23, 3:00 p.m.

Rocky River Presbyterian Church