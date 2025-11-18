On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
BlueWater Chamber Orchestra Presents 'Waves of Passion'
[Airdate: November 19, 2025]
This weekend, the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra will present "Waves of Passion." Music of Margaret Brouwer and Aaron Copland is presented alongside Beethoven's Violin Concerto with soloist David McCarroll, concertmaster of the Pittsburgh Symphony. BlueWater's director Daniel Meyer spoke to WCLV about the performances.
Waves of Passion
David McCarroll, violin
Daniel Meyer, conductor
Brouwer: The Art of Sailing at Dawn
Copland: Music for the Theatre
Beethoven: Concerto for Violin in D Major, Op. 61
Saturday, November 22, 7:30 p.m.
Church of the Covenant
Sunday, November 23, 3:00 p.m.
Rocky River Presbyterian Church