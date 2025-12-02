On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
Les Délices Presents 'Noel, Noel'
[Airdate: December 3, 2025]
This weekend, Les Délices will present Noel, Noel, an introspective, candlelit program of traditional carols, noels, hymns, and more. Les Délices' director, Debra Nagy, spoke to WCLV's John Mills about the program.
Noel, Noel
Friday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. Westminster Presbyterian Church, Akron
Saturday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. Fairmount Presbyterian Church, Cleveland Heights
Sunday, December 7 at 4:00 p.m. West Shore UUC, Rocky River