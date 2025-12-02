Les Délices Presents 'Noel, Noel'

[Airdate: December 3, 2025]

This weekend, Les Délices will present Noel, Noel, an introspective, candlelit program of traditional carols, noels, hymns, and more. Les Délices' director, Debra Nagy, spoke to WCLV's John Mills about the program.

Noel, Noel

Friday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. Westminster Presbyterian Church, Akron

Saturday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. Fairmount Presbyterian Church, Cleveland Heights

Sunday, December 7 at 4:00 p.m. West Shore UUC, Rocky River