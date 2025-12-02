Les Délices Presents 'Noel, Noel'

© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published December 2, 2025 at 2:10 PM EST
This weekend, Les Délices will present Noel, Noel, an introspective, candlelit program of traditional carols, noels, hymns, and more. Les Délices' director, Debra Nagy, spoke to WCLV's John Mills about the program.

Friday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. Westminster Presbyterian Church, Akron
Saturday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. Fairmount Presbyterian Church, Cleveland Heights
Sunday, December 7 at 4:00 p.m. West Shore UUC, Rocky River
John Mills
