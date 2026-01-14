Relic's 'Odyssey' in Cleveland Heights

[Airdate: January 15, 2026]

On Sunday, January 18, the New York-based ensemble Relic will bring a program to Northeast Ohio called The Odyssey. John Mills spoke to violinist Aniela Eddy and cellist Cullen O'Neil about the upcoming performance in Cleveland Heights.

From the Cyclops to Circe to the Sirens, follow Odysseus’s dangerous trek homeward as he faces every peril and temptation. Relic brings this epic adventure to life in a program featuring works by Handel, Monteverdi, Rameau, and others.

The Odyssey

Sunday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Heights Theatre, Cleveland Heights

WCLV listeners can use the promo code RELIC10 at checkout to receive $10 general admission tickets and $20 premium seating tickets.