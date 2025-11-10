© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Good Company Presents 'Sing Out, My Soul!' with Marques L.A. Garrett

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published November 10, 2025 at 1:04 PM EST
Good Company Poster

[Airdate: November 11, 2025]

This weekend, Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble presents a pair of events with composer Marques L.A. Garrett as part of their Contemporary Composers Series. Music Director Michael Carney spoke to WCLV about Garrett and the weekend's events.

CHORAL MASTERCLASS AND STUDENT WORKSHOP
Friday Nov. 14, 2025
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Kulas Musical Arts Building, Baldwin Wallace University

SING OUT, MY SOUL!
Choral Music of Marques L. A. Garrett
Sunday Nov. 16, 2025 at 4 p.m.
Lakewood Presbyterian Church
14502 Detroit at Marlowe
Lakewood, OH
Arts & Culture
John Mills
