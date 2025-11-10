Good Company Presents 'Sing Out, My Soul!' with Marques L.A. Garrett

[Airdate: November 11, 2025]

This weekend, Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble presents a pair of events with composer Marques L.A. Garrett as part of their Contemporary Composers Series. Music Director Michael Carney spoke to WCLV about Garrett and the weekend's events.

CHORAL MASTERCLASS AND STUDENT WORKSHOP

Friday Nov. 14, 2025

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kulas Musical Arts Building, Baldwin Wallace University

SING OUT, MY SOUL!

Choral Music of Marques L. A. Garrett

Sunday Nov. 16, 2025 at 4 p.m.

Lakewood Presbyterian Church

14502 Detroit at Marlowe

Lakewood, OH