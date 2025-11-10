On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
Good Company Presents 'Sing Out, My Soul!' with Marques L.A. Garrett
[Airdate: November 11, 2025]
This weekend, Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble presents a pair of events with composer Marques L.A. Garrett as part of their Contemporary Composers Series. Music Director Michael Carney spoke to WCLV about Garrett and the weekend's events.
CHORAL MASTERCLASS AND STUDENT WORKSHOP
Friday Nov. 14, 2025
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Kulas Musical Arts Building, Baldwin Wallace University
SING OUT, MY SOUL!
Choral Music of Marques L. A. Garrett
Sunday Nov. 16, 2025 at 4 p.m.
Lakewood Presbyterian Church
14502 Detroit at Marlowe
Lakewood, OH