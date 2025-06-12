© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Ohio Light Opera Opens Six-Show Season in Wooster June 14

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published June 12, 2025 at 5:35 AM EDT
OJUP
/
Shutterstock

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber talks with Ohio Light Opera Artistic Director Steven Daigle, who will retire at the end of next summer's 2026 season, and his recently-named successor, Jacob Allen, about the six shows that begin with Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Carousel" on June 14. The shows are performed in repertory through August 3 at the Friedlander Theater at the College of Wooster.
Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber