Ohio Light Opera Opens Six-Show Season in Wooster June 14

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber talks with Ohio Light Opera Artistic Director Steven Daigle, who will retire at the end of next summer's 2026 season, and his recently-named successor, Jacob Allen, about the six shows that begin with Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Carousel" on June 14. The shows are performed in repertory through August 3 at the Friedlander Theater at the College of Wooster.