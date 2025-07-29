Shimmering Water with Pianist Kotaro Fukuma
[Airdate: July 29, 2025]
On Thursday, July 31, pianist Kotaro Fukuma will present a recital at Mixon Hall entitled "Shimmering Water." The program will pair French impressionist works with contemporary Japanese compositions, all on the theme of water. Fukuma spoke to WCLV's John Mills about the performance and the repertoire in this expansive interview.
Shimmering Water ー 洸
Thursday, July 31 | 7:30 PM
Mixon Hall at Cleveland Institute of Music
Kôhei Kondô: Prayer on the Seashore: In Memoriam of Victims of Earthquake and Nuclear Reactors
Karen Tanaka: Water Dance
Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau
Tôru Takemitsu: Rain Tree Sketch
Yuka Takechi: Winter Light / Ephemera for piano – after the haiku by Muro Saisei
Thierry Huillet: 7 Haiku sur le thème de l’eau for solo piano
Ichirô Nodaïra: Couleurs de l’eau et de la terre (2024)
Claude Debussy: L'Isle joyeuse