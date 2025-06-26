© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Anthony Parnther Leads the Cleveland Orchestra Free Concert at Cain Park July 2

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published June 26, 2025 at 1:45 PM EDT
Dario Acosta
/
Photo Courtesy of the Cleveland Orchestra

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with conductor Anthony Parnther, who will lead the Cleveland Orchestra in a free community concert Wednesday, July 2, at 7 p.m., at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. The program includes American music and excerpts from film scores. Mr. Parnther shares his experiences recording and conducting film music.

Mr. Parnther recently conducted the orchestra at Severance Music Center in "Black Panther in Concert."

Click here for information about tickets, which are available in person or by phone from the Cain Park Box Office. No online tickets are available for this concert.

Jacqueline Gerber
