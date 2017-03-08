Shaker Heights HS Chamber Orchestra Wins 2nd-Runner Up in National Contest

Congratulations to the Shaker Heights High School Chamber Orchestra, which won second runner-up (third in the nation) Saturday, March 3, 2017, in the National Orchestra Cup competition at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Square, New York City. They gave a riveting performance of Shostakovich's Sinfonia for String Orchestra (based on his 8th String Quartet) and placed ahead of outstanding high school orchestras from around the country, including some groups from schools that have won before. In addition to securing third place, the Chamber Orchestra also won the Forte Award, a special award given by the competition organizers to the school that best exhibited positivity, team spirit, organization, and passion for music-making throughout the whole competition.

Orchestra Director Donna Jelen spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.