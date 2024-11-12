© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Tuesday Musical Welcomes Simone Dinnerstein to E.J. Thomas Hall

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published November 12, 2024 at 6:26 PM EST
Pianist Simone Dinnerstein
Lisa-Marie Mazzucco
Pianist Simone Dinnerstein

[Airdate: November 13, 2024]

As part of Tuesday Musical's Akron Concert Series, pianist Simone Dinnerstein will present a recital at E.J. Thomas Hall on November 19 at 7:30 p.m. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Dinnerstein about the recital as well as her most recent album.

Simone Dinnerstein
Tuesday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.
E.J. Thomas Hall

JEAN-PHILIPPE RAMEAU: Gavotte et Six Doubles (complete)
PHILIP LASSER: Twelve Variations on a Chorale by J.S. Bach
J.S. BACH: 15 Three-Part Inventions, "Sinfonias"
KEITH JARRETT: Encore from Tokyo
Arts & Culture
John Mills
See stories by John Mills