On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
Tuesday Musical Welcomes Simone Dinnerstein to E.J. Thomas Hall
[Airdate: November 13, 2024]
As part of Tuesday Musical's Akron Concert Series, pianist Simone Dinnerstein will present a recital at E.J. Thomas Hall on November 19 at 7:30 p.m. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Dinnerstein about the recital as well as her most recent album.
Simone Dinnerstein
Tuesday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.
E.J. Thomas Hall
JEAN-PHILIPPE RAMEAU: Gavotte et Six Doubles (complete)
PHILIP LASSER: Twelve Variations on a Chorale by J.S. Bach
J.S. BACH: 15 Three-Part Inventions, "Sinfonias"
KEITH JARRETT: Encore from Tokyo