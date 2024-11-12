Tuesday Musical Welcomes Simone Dinnerstein to E.J. Thomas Hall

[Airdate: November 13, 2024]

As part of Tuesday Musical's Akron Concert Series, pianist Simone Dinnerstein will present a recital at E.J. Thomas Hall on November 19 at 7:30 p.m. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Dinnerstein about the recital as well as her most recent album.

Simone Dinnerstein

Tuesday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.

E.J. Thomas Hall

JEAN-PHILIPPE RAMEAU: Gavotte et Six Doubles (complete)

PHILIP LASSER: Twelve Variations on a Chorale by J.S. Bach

J.S. BACH: 15 Three-Part Inventions, "Sinfonias"

KEITH JARRETT: Encore from Tokyo