WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Les Délices Shares 14th Century Avant-Garde

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published November 19, 2024 at 3:50 PM EST
Les Délices

[Airdate: November 20, 2024]

This weekend, Les Délices will present a concert of medieval music called "14th Century Avant-Garde." The music explores the composers who pushed the boundaries of what was possible to perform and notate, all while maintaining a healthy sense of play and curiosity. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Les Délices' Debra Nagy about the program.

14th Century Avant-Garde
Friday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m.
First Congregational Church of Hudson

Saturday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Inlet Dance @ Pivot Center

Sunday, November 24 at 4:00 p.m.
Disciples Church, Cleveland Heights
John Mills
