Les Délices Shares 14th Century Avant-Garde
[Airdate: November 20, 2024]
This weekend, Les Délices will present a concert of medieval music called "14th Century Avant-Garde." The music explores the composers who pushed the boundaries of what was possible to perform and notate, all while maintaining a healthy sense of play and curiosity. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Les Délices' Debra Nagy about the program.
14th Century Avant-Garde
Friday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m.
First Congregational Church of Hudson
Saturday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Inlet Dance @ Pivot Center
Sunday, November 24 at 4:00 p.m.
Disciples Church, Cleveland Heights