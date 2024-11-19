Les Délices Shares 14th Century Avant-Garde

[Airdate: November 20, 2024]

This weekend, Les Délices will present a concert of medieval music called "14th Century Avant-Garde." The music explores the composers who pushed the boundaries of what was possible to perform and notate, all while maintaining a healthy sense of play and curiosity. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Les Délices' Debra Nagy about the program.

14th Century Avant-Garde

Friday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m.

First Congregational Church of Hudson

Saturday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Inlet Dance @ Pivot Center

Sunday, November 24 at 4:00 p.m.

Disciples Church, Cleveland Heights