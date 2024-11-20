James Thompson and BlueWater Share "Interlaced Brilliance and Love"

[Airdate: November 21, 2024]

This weekend, BlueWater Chamber Orchestra's fifteenth anniversary season continues with a program called "Interlaced Brilliance and Love." The concert features English favorites, including Ralph Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending. The soloist for that performance is violinist James Thompson who spoke with WCLV's John Mills about the program.

Interlaced Brilliance and Love

Saturday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Church of the Covenant, University Circle

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 "London"