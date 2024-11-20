On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
James Thompson and BlueWater Share "Interlaced Brilliance and Love"
[Airdate: November 21, 2024]
This weekend, BlueWater Chamber Orchestra's fifteenth anniversary season continues with a program called "Interlaced Brilliance and Love." The concert features English favorites, including Ralph Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending. The soloist for that performance is violinist James Thompson who spoke with WCLV's John Mills about the program.
Interlaced Brilliance and Love
Saturday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Church of the Covenant, University Circle
Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 "London"