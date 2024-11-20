© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

James Thompson and BlueWater Share "Interlaced Brilliance and Love"

By John Mills
Published November 20, 2024
[Airdate: November 21, 2024]

This weekend, BlueWater Chamber Orchestra's fifteenth anniversary season continues with a program called "Interlaced Brilliance and Love." The concert features English favorites, including Ralph Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending. The soloist for that performance is violinist James Thompson who spoke with WCLV's John Mills about the program.

Interlaced Brilliance and Love
Saturday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Church of the Covenant, University Circle

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 "London"
