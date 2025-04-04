Good Company Presents 'Voices of Earth'

[Airdate: April 7, 2025]

On Sunday, April 13, Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble is presenting a program called "Voices of Earth". The program is part of a multi-year programming plan to present concerts on the four classical elements: Earth, Air, Fire, and Water. Good Company's director Michael Carney spoke with WCLV's John Mills about the concert.

Voices of Earth

Sunday, April 13 at 4:00 p.m.

Lakewood Presbyterian Church

Free and open to the public