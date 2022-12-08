WCLV Program Guide 12-08-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Bobo Stenson Goodbye Alfonsina

Marques Carroll The Ancestor's Call Resolution For Us

Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Intimacy Of The Blues

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book One-Degrees Enthroned

Tom Tallistch Wheelhouse Outnumbered

John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle

Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's My Romance

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Autumn Leaves

Joe Cohn Restless Woody's Lament

Irvin Mayfield Half Past Autumn Blue Dawn (Featuring Wynton Marsalis)

Catherine Russell Send For Me If I Could Be With You

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom It's All Part Of The Plan

Joe Henderson In & Out Back Road

Astral Project Voodoo Bop Southern Blue

Sonny Criss Crisscraft Blues in My Heart

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Ray C.

Marian McParland Portrait of Marian McPartland Tell Me A Bedtime Story

Art Blakey Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally

One for All Upward and Onward Upward and Onward

Kirk Lightsey From Lightsey to Gladden Wayne Shorter

Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast

Wolfgang Muthspiel Angular Blues Camino

Dave McKenna Christmas Ivory It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Renee Rosnes A Jazz Piano Christmas Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Kermit Ruffins Have a Crazy Cool Yule Let It Snow Let It Snow Let It Snow

Pee Wee Russell/Jimmy Giuffre The Sound of Jazz Blues

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands

Jim Snidero Storm Rising Reluctance

Ray Baretto Homage To Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Lamp

Jazzmeia Horn A Social Call East of the Sun West of the Moon

Benny Carter 3/4/5 Small Group Verve Sessions This Love Of Mine

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Minors Only

Nathan Borton Each Step Grantstand

Moore/Berner Amulet The Man I Love

Lester Young Laughin' to Keep from Crying Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone

Red Mitchell/Kenny Barron The Red Barron Duo Sunshower

Ce Ce Gable Next Year's Song The Last Goodbye

Joshua Redman LongGone Statuesque

Sonny Rollins The Bridge Where Are You

Snorre Kirk Beat Portrait

Steve Davis Getting It Done Longview

Theo Hill Promethean Hey It's Me You're Talking To

Benny Green The Source Cool Green

Jimmy Giuffre The Sound of Jazz The Train and the River

Charlie Rouse An Uptown Christmas We Three Kings

Julian Lage View With a Room Echo

Bob Rockwell Bob's Ben La Rosita

Billie Holiday The Sound of Jazz Fine and Mellow

Count Basie The Sound of Jazz I Left My Baby

Count Basie The Sound of Jazz Dickie's Dream

Hilton Ruiz Santa's Bag O Come O Come Emmanuel

Lafayette Harris Jr Christmastime is Here The first Noel

David Benoit Christmastime Carol of the Bells

Classical Jazz Quartet Plays Tchaikovsky Marche Touche (March)

George Cables I'm All Smiles Thermo

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

05:57:56 Traditional: O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree) Rita Ford Music Boxes Sony 87771 1:33

06:08:01 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 (1812) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 7:17

06:18:33 Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 Op 43 (1902) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 10:08

06:30:41 Manuel Ponce: Scherzino mexicano (1967) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 17000 2:43

06:34:07 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto H 438 (1753) Sir James Galway, flute Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber RCA 60244 5:06

06:41:45 Bohuslav Martinu: March & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1943) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80616 9:51

06:52:43 Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 4:27

06:57:47 John Philip Sousa: March 'Minnesota' (1927) Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:12

07:04:12 Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue (1975) Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre RCA 32164 5:26

07:12:22 Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quartet Op 47 (1844) Wu Han, piano Deutsche Gram 22906 7:35

07:20:11 Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel Members of Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 87771 3:32

07:24:40 George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Act 3 Sinfonia (1737) Orfeo 55 Nathalie Stutzmann Erato 520955 2:47

07:29:42 Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Medley (1959) Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 6:47

07:41:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939) New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:04

07:57:17 Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 2:09

08:07:36 William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 5:00

08:15:01 Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417184 8:57

08:26:06 Traditional: On a Cold Winter's Day Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harmonia Mundi 907325 4:08

08:32:13 Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22 (1875) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 7:07

08:42:04 Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite Op 13 (1933) Sarah Lindloff, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 12:17

08:56:08 Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells (1916) Imani Winds Koch Intl 7748 3:41

09:04:59 Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 2 Op 66 (1912) Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60157 17:49

09:24:15 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: But who may abide? (1741) Jeffrey Strauss, baritone Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 4:32

09:30:21 John Barry: Zulu: Main Theme (1964) Royal Philharmonic Nic Raine Royal Phil 33 2:30

09:34:20 Nigel Hess: Much Ado about Nothing: Pavane & Dance (1982) English Serenata Meridian 84301 3:31

09:39:31 Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967) Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 3:35

09:43:33 Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart Op 9 (1821) Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56730 6:13

09:52:18 Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: Suite (1903) Razumovsky Symphony Keith Brion Naxos 559025 7:28

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 Manuel Ponce: Prelude in the Baroque style (1931) Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49406 2:22

10:04:06 Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 2:39

10:08:28 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite Op 11 (1893) Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 14:11

10:23:10 Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22 # 4 (1897) Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 6:53

10:32:20 George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 5:45

10:40:16 John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 8:51

10:50:16 Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819) Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 573071 24:22

11:16:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912) Roderick Williams, baritone City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 10385 12:07

11:30:27 Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833) Bamberg Symphony Chorus Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Virgin 91079 10:51

11:43:17 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 88 (1889) Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada PentaTone 578 10:31

11:55:29 Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon (1930) Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 3:59

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:52 John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:24

12:10:16 John Rutter: Angels' Carol (1988) Cleveland Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:30

12:13:47 John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol (1966) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:07

12:18:32 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 12:01

12:32:13 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71a (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 20:34

12:54:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto K 191 (1774) David McGill, bassoon Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 4:26

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:32 Bohuslav Martinu: Serenade No. 2 H 216 (1932) Kenneth Sillito, violin Chandos 8771 6:15

13:09:27 Bohuslav Martinu: Dumka No. 2 'Contemplation' H 250 (1936) Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 2:23

13:14:28 François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 in G (1794) Sir James Galway, flute London Mozart Players Sir James Galway RCA 63701 17:11

13:33:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D K 355 (1789) András Schiff, piano Decca 421369 2:37

13:38:47 Jeremiah Ingalls: Jesus Christ the Apple Tree (1805) Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 105 2:31

13:44:14 John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933) Emily Van Evera, soprano Sony 87771 2:19

13:49:13 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C Op 52 (1907) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 26:41

14:17:46 Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999) Singing Hoosiers Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80538 8:19

14:29:35 Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance Op 65 (1819) Stephen Geber, cello Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430201 8:48

14:42:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 (1812) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 4776409 8:02

14:51:03 Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture Op 9 (1844) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 9:08

15:01:34 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 4:14

15:06:21 John Kander: New York, New York: Main theme (1977) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 3:17

15:12:10 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927) CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 9:13

15:24:15 Mateo Flecha: Riu, riu, chiu (1556) Quire Cleveland Peter Bennett Quire 101 3:01

15:30:39 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 105 (1924) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 19:10

15:50:42 David Popper: Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68 (1894) Matthew Allen, cello Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80745 8:46

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:20 Jean Sibelius: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 47 (1905) Itzhak Perlman, violin Boston Symphony Erich Leinsdorf Sony 975227 7:13

16:12:19 Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944) Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 12:02

16:28:15 Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme & 'No Goodbye' (1962) Ken Darby Singers MGM Studio Orchestra Alfred Newman Jasmine 2646 5:50

16:37:39 Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988) Sir Derek Jacobi, narrator National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Kodanja 2003 6:32

16:45:23 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18 (1938) Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 10:09

16:56:58 Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941) Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029 3:01

17:04:44 David Lovrien: Minor Alterations (2007) Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 6:03

17:12:54 Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Introduction Op 7 (1892) Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 52563 12:37

17:27:42 Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621) Scott Mello, tenor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7673 8:21

17:39:54 John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 4:49

17:45:45 Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (1922) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 4:44

17:51:58 Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:08

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:59 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71a (1892) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 21:51

18:32:04 Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847) St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 5:18

18:39:34 Traditional: O Little Town of Bethlehem St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 3:23

18:44:26 Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque (1910) BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 9:10

18:55:54 Graham J. Ellis: There is No Rose (2008) St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 1:59

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:37 Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941) Sharon Isbin, guitar New York Philharmonic José Serebrier Warner 60296 25:43

19:30:51 Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 1 in e Op 21 'Nordic' (1923) Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 432008 26:37

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

20:01:18 Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat Op 47 (1844) Wu Han, piano Deutsche Gram 22906 26:36

20:29:26 Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787) Albrecht Mayer, oboe Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Deutsche Gram 4792942 18:19

20:49:04 Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723) Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 9:28

21:03:01 Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610) Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2206 19:40

21:24:04 Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 6:59

21:31:58 John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 4:23

21:38:32 Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85 (1912) Janine Jansen, viola Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 7260 8:27

21:48:06 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird (1910) Chicago Symphony Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 437850 46:03

22:35:02 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 12:12

22:48:43 Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 6:30

22:56:11 Leo Brouwer: Canción de cuna (1978) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 3:05

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:54 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910) Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 2:35

23:04:28 Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404 7:05

23:11:32 Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 # 2 (1897) Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 10:11

23:22:30 Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat Op 57 (1844) Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 4:30

23:27:01 André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943) Manuela Wiesler, flute BIS 739 11:42

23:38:44 Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) Op 25 # 1 (1840) Slovak Radio Symphony Michael Dittrich Marco Polo 223246 3:01

23:42:51 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762) Sarah Chang, violin EMI 56791 3:07

23:45:59 John Rutter: God Be in My Head (1970) Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 100 1:27

23:47:25 Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964) Cantus Cantus 1211 7:01

23:55:01 Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965) Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 3:00

23:58:18 Gregorian Chant: Gaude virgo gratiosa (1300) Anonymous 4 Harmonia Mundi 2907546 1:58