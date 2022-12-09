WCLV Program Guide 12-09-2022
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Bobo Stenson Goodbye Alfonsina
Marques Carroll The Ancestor's Call Resolution For Us
Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Intimacy Of The Blues
Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book One-Degrees Enthroned
Tom Tallistch Wheelhouse Outnumbered
John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle
Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)
Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's My Romance
Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Autumn Leaves
Joe Cohn Restless Woody's Lament
Irvin Mayfield Half Past Autumn Blue Dawn (Featuring Wynton Marsalis)
Catherine Russell Send For Me If I Could Be With You
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom It's All Part Of The Plan
Joe Henderson In & Out Back Road
Astral Project Voodoo Bop Southern Blue
Sonny Criss Crisscraft Blues in My Heart
Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Ray C.
Marian McParland Portrait of Marian McPartland Tell Me A Bedtime Story
Art Blakey Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally
One for All Upward and Onward Upward and Onward
Kirk Lightsey From Lightsey to Gladden Wayne Shorter
Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast
Wolfgang Muthspiel Angular Blues Camino
Dave McKenna Christmas Ivory It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
Renee Rosnes A Jazz Piano Christmas Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Kermit Ruffins Have a Crazy Cool Yule Let It Snow Let It Snow Let It Snow
Pee Wee Russell/Jimmy Giuffre The Sound of Jazz Blues
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind
James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands
Jim Snidero Storm Rising Reluctance
Ray Baretto Homage To Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On
Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Lamp
Jazzmeia Horn A Social Call East of the Sun West of the Moon
Benny Carter 3/4/5 Small Group Verve Sessions This Love Of Mine
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Minors Only
Nathan Borton Each Step Grantstand
Moore/Berner Amulet The Man I Love
Lester Young Laughin' to Keep from Crying Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Red Mitchell/Kenny Barron The Red Barron Duo Sunshower
Ce Ce Gable Next Year's Song The Last Goodbye
Joshua Redman LongGone Statuesque
Sonny Rollins The Bridge Where Are You
Snorre Kirk Beat Portrait
Steve Davis Getting It Done Longview
Theo Hill Promethean Hey It's Me You're Talking To
Benny Green The Source Cool Green
Jimmy Giuffre The Sound of Jazz The Train and the River
Charlie Rouse An Uptown Christmas We Three Kings
Julian Lage View With a Room Echo
Bob Rockwell Bob's Ben La Rosita
Billie Holiday The Sound of Jazz Fine and Mellow
Count Basie The Sound of Jazz I Left My Baby
Count Basie The Sound of Jazz Dickie's Dream
Hilton Ruiz Santa's Bag O Come O Come Emmanuel
Lafayette Harris Jr Christmastime is Here The first Noel
David Benoit Christmastime Carol of the Bells
Classical Jazz Quartet Plays Tchaikovsky Marche Touche (March)
Geroge Cables I'm All Smiles Thermo
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
Manuel Ponce: Scherzino mexicano (1967)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto (1753)
Bohuslav Martinu: March & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1943)
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Minnesota' (1927)
Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue (1975)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quartet (1844)
Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Act 3 Sinfonia (1737)
Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Medley (1959)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High
William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)
Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)
Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells (1916)
Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)
Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)
Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: Suite (1903)
Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 2 (1912)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: But who may abide? (1741)
Nigel Hess: Much Ado about Nothing: Pavane & Dance (1982)
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Manuel Ponce: Prelude in the Baroque style (1931)
Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)
Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return (1897)
George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)
John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)
Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)
Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1889)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)
John Rutter: Angels' Carol (1988)
John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol (1966)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto (1774)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Bohuslav Martinu: Serenade No. 2 (1932)
Bohuslav Martinu: Dumka No. 2 'Contemplation' (1936)
François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 in G (1794)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D (1789)
Jeremiah Ingalls: Jesus Christ the Apple Tree (1805)
John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C (1907)
Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)
Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
John Kander: New York, New York: Main theme (1977)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)
Mateo Flecha: Riu, riu, chiu (1556)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C (1924)
David Popper: Hungarian Rhapsody (1894)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Jean Sibelius: Finale from Violin Concerto (1905)
Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)
Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme & 'No Goodbye' (1962)
Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988)
Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)
David Lovrien: Minor Alterations (2007)
Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Introduction (1892)
Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)
John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)
Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (1922)
Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)
Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)
Traditional: O Little Town of Bethlehem
Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque (1910)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 1 in e 'Nordic' (1923)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1844)
Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)
Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)
Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)
John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983)
Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird (1910)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)
Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)
Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs
Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)
Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)
André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943)
Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)
John Rutter: God Be in My Head (1970)
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)
Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)