WCLV Program Guide 12-09-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bobo Stenson Goodbye Alfonsina

Marques Carroll The Ancestor's Call Resolution For Us

Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Intimacy Of The Blues

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book One-Degrees Enthroned

Tom Tallistch Wheelhouse Outnumbered

John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle

Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's My Romance

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Autumn Leaves

Joe Cohn Restless Woody's Lament

Irvin Mayfield Half Past Autumn Blue Dawn (Featuring Wynton Marsalis)

Catherine Russell Send For Me If I Could Be With You

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom It's All Part Of The Plan

Joe Henderson In & Out Back Road

Astral Project Voodoo Bop Southern Blue

Sonny Criss Crisscraft Blues in My Heart

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Ray C.

Marian McParland Portrait of Marian McPartland Tell Me A Bedtime Story

Art Blakey Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally

One for All Upward and Onward Upward and Onward

Kirk Lightsey From Lightsey to Gladden Wayne Shorter

Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast

Wolfgang Muthspiel Angular Blues Camino

Dave McKenna Christmas Ivory It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Renee Rosnes A Jazz Piano Christmas Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Kermit Ruffins Have a Crazy Cool Yule Let It Snow Let It Snow Let It Snow

Pee Wee Russell/Jimmy Giuffre The Sound of Jazz Blues

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands

Jim Snidero Storm Rising Reluctance

Ray Baretto Homage To Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Lamp

Jazzmeia Horn A Social Call East of the Sun West of the Moon

Benny Carter 3/4/5 Small Group Verve Sessions This Love Of Mine

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Minors Only

Nathan Borton Each Step Grantstand

Moore/Berner Amulet The Man I Love

Lester Young Laughin' to Keep from Crying Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone

Red Mitchell/Kenny Barron The Red Barron Duo Sunshower

Ce Ce Gable Next Year's Song The Last Goodbye

Joshua Redman LongGone Statuesque

Sonny Rollins The Bridge Where Are You

Snorre Kirk Beat Portrait

Steve Davis Getting It Done Longview

Theo Hill Promethean Hey It's Me You're Talking To

Benny Green The Source Cool Green

Jimmy Giuffre The Sound of Jazz The Train and the River

Charlie Rouse An Uptown Christmas We Three Kings

Julian Lage View With a Room Echo

Bob Rockwell Bob's Ben La Rosita

Billie Holiday The Sound of Jazz Fine and Mellow

Count Basie The Sound of Jazz I Left My Baby

Count Basie The Sound of Jazz Dickie's Dream

Hilton Ruiz Santa's Bag O Come O Come Emmanuel

Lafayette Harris Jr Christmastime is Here The first Noel

David Benoit Christmastime Carol of the Bells

Classical Jazz Quartet Plays Tchaikovsky Marche Touche (March)

Geroge Cables I'm All Smiles Thermo

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Manuel Ponce: Scherzino mexicano (1967)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto (1753)

Bohuslav Martinu: March & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1943)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Minnesota' (1927)

Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue (1975)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quartet (1844)

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Act 3 Sinfonia (1737)

Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Medley (1959)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)

Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells (1916)

Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: Suite (1903)

Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 2 (1912)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: But who may abide? (1741)

Nigel Hess: Much Ado about Nothing: Pavane & Dance (1982)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Manuel Ponce: Prelude in the Baroque style (1931)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return (1897)

George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1889)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)

John Rutter: Angels' Carol (1988)

John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol (1966)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto (1774)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Bohuslav Martinu: Serenade No. 2 (1932)

Bohuslav Martinu: Dumka No. 2 'Contemplation' (1936)

François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 in G (1794)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D (1789)

Jeremiah Ingalls: Jesus Christ the Apple Tree (1805)

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C (1907)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

John Kander: New York, New York: Main theme (1977)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Mateo Flecha: Riu, riu, chiu (1556)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C (1924)

David Popper: Hungarian Rhapsody (1894)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Violin Concerto (1905)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme & 'No Goodbye' (1962)

Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)

David Lovrien: Minor Alterations (2007)

Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Introduction (1892)

Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (1922)

Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)

Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)

Traditional: O Little Town of Bethlehem

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque (1910)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 1 in e 'Nordic' (1923)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1844)

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)

Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983)

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird (1910)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs

Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

John Rutter: God Be in My Head (1970)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)