WCLV Program Guide 12-07-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Roy Hargrove With The Tenors of Our Time Once Forgotten

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Morning Star

Al Foster Reflections Anastasia

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful St. Louis Blues

Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Festival Grease

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth One For Bob

Tawanda Smile Out of This World

Dave Young & The Phil Dwyer Quartet Justin Time for Christmas 2 Winter Wonderland

Doug Webb Home for the Holidays The Christmas Waltz

B3 Kings You Better Watch Out Skating

Modern Jazz Quartet Fontessa Woody'n You

John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands

Jim Snidero Storm Rising Reluctance

Ray Barretto Homage To Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Lamp

Jazzmeia Horn A Social Call East of the Sun West of the Moon

Benny Carter 3/4/5 Small Group Verve Sessions This Love Of Mine

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Minors Only

Nathan Borton Each Step Grantstand

Moore/Berner Amulet The Man I Love

Bill Evans Turn Out the Stars Two Lonely People

Josh Lawrence Contrast Sometimes It Snows In April

Joshua Redman Timeless Tales I Had a King

Lucky Thompson Tricotism BoBi My Boy

Manhattan Jazz Quintet Funky Strut Song For My Father

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels My Old Flame

John Scofield Past Present Season Creep

Shawn Purcell 180 LTG (Little Tori Girl)

Budd Johnson Blues A la Mode Blues by Five

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Braggin' in Brass

Jason Marshall New Beginnings I Could Write A Book

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Mind Wine

Peter Bernstein Earth Tones Dragonfly

Lee Konitz/Kenny Wheeler Olden Times Lennies

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Soft Winds [Live]

Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley

Eric Reed Groovewise The Gentle Giant

Braff/Barnes Live at the New School Liza

Pat Metheny Question and Answer Question And Answer

Kenny Davern One Hour Tonight Pee Wee's Blues

Chris Glassman Living the Dream Blue Spaces

Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Mingus Hora Decubitus

Bobby Hutcherson The Kicker The Kicker

Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis Big Band Holidays Good Morning Blues

Nancy Wilson A Nancy Wilson Christmas Christmas Time is Here

Emily Remler East to Wes Snowfall

McCoy Tyner God Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen I'll Be Home for Christmas

Matthew Fries Lost Time Quarantine

Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D Assisi Brother Sun Sister Moon

Ron Carter The Golden Striker N.Y. Slick

Sherman Irby Cerulean Canvas Racine

Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima

James Clay Double Dose of Soul Pavane

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Keith Jarrett Up For It Two Degrees East Three Degrees West

George Coleman The Master Speaks These Foolish Things

Ralph Towner/Paolo Fresu Chiaroscuro Doubled Up

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:56 Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:44

06:13:58 Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 29 'Inextinguishable' (1916) New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220624 11:05

06:26:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Flute Quartet No. 1 K 285 (1777) Sonora Slocum, flute Acis 98573 6:56

06:33:49 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: December Op 37 # 12 'Christmas' (1876) London Symphony Richard Bonynge Deutsche Gram 469376 4:07

06:39:32 Frederic Hand: Four Sephardic Songs (1996) Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 11:52

06:53:19 Ernst Toch: Geographical Fugue (1930) Turtle Creek Chorale Timothy Seelig Reference 61 2:52

06:57:07 John Williams: Pops on the March (1981) Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 4:50

07:07:38 Antonín Kraft: Cossack Rondo from Cello Concerto in C Op 4 (1790) Anner Bylsma, cello Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon DHM 7757 5:55

07:15:07 Johannes Brahms: Finale from String Quartet No. 3 Op 67 (1876) Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289 9:59

07:25:14 Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Hornpipe (1695) Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 2:41

07:28:59 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Music Box Waltz (1949) Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 2:51

07:34:35 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 61 in D H 16:51 (1795) András Schiff, piano Teldec 17141 5:33

07:44:22 Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz Op 12 (1900) Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2 11:10

07:56:39 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 3:26

08:08:36 Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek The Motion Picture: Main Theme (1979) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 4:03

08:14:48 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 11:29

08:28:00 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 3:33

08:34:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte BWV 1012 (1720) Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252 3:59

08:40:55 Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2 (1913) City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 12:54

08:55:27 John Williams: The Force Awakens: Main Title & Attack on the Jakku Village (2015) Symphony Orchestra John Williams Disney 21772 6:24

09:07:11 Robert Schumann: Konzertstück in F Op 86 (1849) Anton Kuerti, piano CBC Radio Orchestra Mario Bernardi CBC 5218 17:58

09:28:26 Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme (1965) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 5:44

09:35:24 Karl Jenkins: I'll Make Music (2010) Polyphony Stephen Layton Deutsche Gram 4793232 4:30

09:45:07 Vince Guaraldi: My Little Drum (1965) Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 4:18

09:51:55 Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Herbert Blomstedt Decca 4645 7:54

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:37 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 4:08

10:05:19 Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61843 4:48

10:11:45 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879) New York Philharmonic George Szell United Archives 13 12:00

10:24:18 Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Saw Dance (1890) Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 3:11

10:29:12 Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 3:44

10:34:27 Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 9:31

10:46:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Barcarolle Op 11 # 1 (1894) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062 5:30

10:53:12 Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 2 in e (1931) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 27:46

11:22:18 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 3 (1963) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 12:46

11:37:08 Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom Op 39 (1904) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 447084 13:26

11:53:04 William Boyce: Symphony No. 5 Op 2 # 5 (1760) Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood Oiseau-Lyre 436761 7:29

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:27 Anonymous: Personent hodie (1360) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 4:10

12:11:38 Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:50

12:15:28 Traditional: Of the Father's Love Begotten Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:15

12:20:33 Richard Strauss: On the Roman Campagna from 'Aus Italien' Op 16 (1886) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 10:16

12:32:28 Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 5:16

12:37:45 George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:38

12:40:24 John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town (1934) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page MAA 1999 2:15

12:42:39 Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:11

12:47:53 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63056 6:17

12:54:41 John Rutter: Nativity Carol (1963) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 4:10

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:46 Steven Amundson: Angel's Dance (1995) Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 1 4:28

13:06:38 Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells (1916) Imani Winds Koch Intl 7748 3:41

13:12:35 Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61830 7:37

13:22:46 Max Reger: Fugue from Variations on a Mozart Theme Op 132 (1914) New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Teldec 74007 8:26

13:33:14 Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture (1835) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 6:55

13:43:54 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers Op 71a (1892) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 6:43

13:53:11 Hermann Goetz: Symphony in F Op 9 (1874) NDR Radio Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999939 32:29

14:29:18 Bruce Saylor: Cantata 'Star of Wonder' (1989) Jessye Norman, soprano Lyon Opera Orchestra Lawrence Foster Philips 432731 9:22

14:41:41 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 14:25

14:56:54 John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 3:19

15:02:03 Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 4:37

15:07:05 Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol (1894) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 2:13

15:11:48 John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' Op 28 (1876) New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New World 374 10:12

15:24:03 John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat (1990) Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 114 6:49

15:32:44 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A H 438 (1753) Sir James Galway, flute Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber RCA 60244 20:00

15:54:13 Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597) Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody Opening Day 7347 3:50

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:02:55 Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811) Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8766 6:16

16:11:06 Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g Op 6 # 8 'Christmas' (1713) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 429390 13:45

16:29:01 Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944) Cantus Cantus 1211 3:10

16:34:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 12 K 414 (1782) Leon Fleisher, piano Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Sony 743505 6:21

16:42:09 Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' Op 18 (1869) Olga Kern, piano Harmonia Mundi 907399 9:10

16:53:04 Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 6:51

17:03:57 Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prelude (1867) La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 5:08

17:17:41 Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 6:15

17:25:36 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430099 9:58

17:39:35 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A Op 118 # 2 (1892) Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 5:46

17:46:41 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat D 899/3 (1828) Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 6:40

17:55:31 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born (1741) The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Coro 16062 4:00

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:58 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 48 in C Op 64 # 1 (1790) Salomon String Quartet Hyperion 67011 20:13

18:29:47 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: December Op 37 # 12 'Christmas' (1876) Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 3:37

18:35:22 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: December (1841) Sarah Rothenberg, piano Arabesque 6666 4:28

18:41:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 (1713) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:25

18:54:44 Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818) Ola Gjeilo, piano Decca 4816326 3:41

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:04 John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra (1987) Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 17:53

19:21:59 Claude Debussy: La boîte à joujoux (1913) London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Sony 48231 34:03

19:57:27 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910) Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 2:35

20:00 OVATIONS: CIM Orchestra, Carlos Kalmar, conductor – recorded 10/5/22 in Severance Music Center

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043

György Ligeti: Atmosphères (1961)

Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes Op 23

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e Op 98

21:40:00 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a (1873) London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557430 19:12

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:01:31 Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934) Jessye Norman, soprano Philips 432546 4:34

22:06:05 Traditional: Spiritual 'Mary Had a Baby' Jessye Norman, soprano Willis Patterson Philips 416462 3:04

22:09:10 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rockin' for the World' Jessye Norman, soprano Lawrence Foster Philips 432731 3:43

22:14:32 Johannes Brahms: Geistliches Wiegenlied Op 91 # 2 (1864) Jessye Norman, soprano Lyon Opera Orchestra Lawrence Foster Philips 432731 6:24

22:23:00 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Highlights (1935) Roberta Alexander, soprano New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Teldec 46318 31:22

22:55:09 Florence Price: Juba from String Quartet No. 2 (1935) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 4:22

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:44 Jean Sibelius: Julvisa Op 1 # 4 (1911) La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 2:57

23:04:41 Jean Sibelius: Andante from Symphony No. 3 Op 52 (1907) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 10:41

23:15:23 Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Interlude 'Prospero' Op 109 (1925) Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä BIS 581 4:10

23:20:40 Traditional: Wexford Carol Stephen Varcoe, baritone John Rutter Collegium 121 3:58

23:24:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 (1791) Sir Clifford Curzon, piano Vienna Philharmonic George Szell Decca 4785437 9:06

23:33:45 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762) Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 5:19

23:39:40 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 (1884) Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 3:56

23:43:37 Eriks Esenvalds: Stars (2011) Voces8 Decca 22601 4:00

23:47:37 Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' (1996) London Cello Sound Geoffrey Simon Cala 55003 6:32

23:54:41 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp Op 15 # 2 (1833) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 3:07

23:58:03 Gabriel Fauré: Nell Op 18 # 1 (1880) Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 2:09