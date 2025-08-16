WCLV Program Guide 08-17-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Halvorsen, Johann Suite ancienne, Op 31 Norwegian Radio Orch/Ari Rasilainen

Grieg, Edvard Holberg Suite, Op. 40 Camerata Chicago/Drostan Hall

Pejacevic, Dora Piano Concerto in g, Op. 33 Peter Donohoe, p; BBC Sym Orch/Sakari Oramo

Bach, Johann Sebastian Klavierbüchlein für Wilhelm Friedemann Bach Joseph Payne, hc

Brahms, Johannes Fugue for organ in a-flat minor Felix Hell, o

Goldmark, Karl String Quartet, Op 8 Fourth Dimension String Quartet

MacCunn, Hamish The Land of the Mountain and the Flood Overture, Op 8 Scottish National Orch/Alexander Gibson

Mendelssohn, Felix The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave) Overture, Op. 26 The Hague Residentie Orch/Jan Willem de Vriend

Trad, Scottish Song, The Leaping Galley Lisa Milne, s, Sioned Williams, h

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus The Abduction from the Seraglio, K. 384 Soloists, Scottish Chamber Orch & Cho/Sir Charles Mackerras

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 27 in G, K. 199/161b Prague Chamber Orch/Charles Mackerras

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Minuet in F, K. 2 Daniel Barenboim, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Minuet in F, K. 5 Daniel Barenboim, p

2:25:00 Grainger, Percy Children's March "(Over the Hills and Far Away)" Michigan State Sym Band/Keith Brion

Rota, Nino Seven Pieces for Children Danielle Laval, p

Rota, Nino Trombone Concerto Andrea Conti, trb; I Virtuosi Italiani/ Marzio Conti

Fauré, Gabriel Poème d'un jour, Op 21 Randall Hawes, tb; Kathryn Goodson, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Delius, Frederick A Song Before Sunrise Bournemouth Sinfonietta/Norman Del Mar

Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Sonata No. 58 in C, H XVI:48 Yekwon Sunwoo, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph Welsh Folksong, "The note of the black cock," HXXXIb:18 Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio

Schumann, Robert Symphony No. 2 in C, Op. 61 Orchestra of the Swan/Kenneth Woods

Schumann, Robert Six Songs, Op 89 Hanno Müller-Brachmann, br; Graham Johnson, p

Fischer, Johann Caspar Passacaglia in d Trevor Pinnock, hc

Handel, George Frederic Passacaglia Renaud Capuçon, v; Gautier Capuçon, vc

Schubert, Franz Grand Duo in C, D 812 American Sym Orch/Leon Botstein

Brahms, Johannes Hungarian Dances Aaron Rosand, v; Hugh Sung, p

Chopin, Frédéric Nocturnes, Op. 15 John Ogdon, p

Debussy, Claude Three Nocturnes London Sym Orch/Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos

Tulou, Jean-Louis Nocturne, Op 48 Glorian Duo

Mendelssohn, Felix String Symphony No. 2 in D Amsterdam Sinfonietta/Lev Markiz

Mendelssohn, Felix Songs Without Words, Op 67 Daniel Barenboim, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Johannes Brahms: Romance in F (1892)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Grass (1868)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)

Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1897)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:

HENRI MULET: Tu es Petra, fr Byzantine Sketches –John Scott (1948 Wicks/St. Mary Basilica, Minneapolis, MN)

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Prelude & Fugue in c, Op. 37, no. 1 (1837).

MENDELSSOHN: Fugue in e (1839) –John Scott (St. Paul’s Cathedral)

MARCEL DUPRE: Preludio, fr Deuxieme Symphonie, Op. 26 –John Scott (St. Paul’s Cathedral)

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in g, BuxWV 148 –John Scott (1996 Taylor & Boody/St. Thomas Church, NYC)

J.S. BACH: Drum schliess ich, fr Motet No. 5, BWV 229 –Choir and Instruments of St. Tomas Church, NYC/John Scott, director)

PATRICK HADLEY: My beloved spake –Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral/John Scott, director; Andrew Lucas (1872 Willis-1972 Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Peace & Unity

Sacred choral and organ music from several traditions seeking and offering hope for peace among people and nations.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Tomaso Albinoni: Sinfonia for 2 Oboes (1710)

Nicola Porpora: Cello Concerto in G (1730)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1735)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 16 (1615)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in C (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in a (1892)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)

R. Nathaniel Dett: The Chariot Jubilee (1919)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1881)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 7 in A-Flat 'Polonaise-fantaisie' (1846)

Ottokar Novácek: Perpetual Motion (1880)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Perpetual Motion (2008)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia from "Il Sacrifizio di Abramo": Mvts 1 & 4 JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome, P. 141

Texas Festival Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Rachel Hahn calling from Owasso, Oklahoma

Francis Poulenc: Improvisation No. 5 in A Minor, FP 63 Modere mais sans lenteur Aleck Karis, piano

Gao Hong: Battle of Chu and Han Gao Hong, Pipa; Gus Holley, Zhongruan

International Friendship Through the Performing Arts, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN

Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet in E Minor: Mvt 4 Enso String Quartet

Album: Strauss, Puccini & Verdi: Works for String Quartet Naxos 8573108 Music: 4:22

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Sonata No.1 for Violin and Piano Samuel Frois, violin; Neilson Chen, piano

Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Giuseppe Verdi: Overture to Nabucco World Youth Symphony Orchestra with members of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Jader Bignamini, conductor

Interlochen Presents, Kresge Auditorium, Interlochen, MI

Andre Mehmari: Partita for Solo violin

Samuel Frois, violin; Neilson Chen, piano

Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5, Aria

Samuel Frois, violin; Neilson Chen, piano

Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN

14:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Alexandre Kantorow, piano

Nancy Galbraith: Tormento del Sur

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2

Igor Stravinsky (arr Guido Agosti): Finale from The Firebird

Sergei Prokofiev: Suite from Romeo and Juliet

Franz Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No.1– Andre Previn, conductor; Pinchas Zukerman, violin

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Thierry Fischer, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin; Todd Wilson, organ – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/8/2022

Pierre Boulez: Notations

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 in c Op 78 ‘Organ’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Seokyoung Hong, 15, piano, from South Korea and studying in Boston, MA Sergei Rachmaninov (1873-1943): Prelude in G Major, Op. 32, No. 5

Modan Oyama, 17, piano, from Japan Domenico Scarlatti (1685-1757): Sonata in A Major, K. 24

Jan Schulmeister, 16, piano, from Czechia Claude Debussy (1862-1918):“La Cathédrale engloutie” from Préludes, Book 1

Yifan Wu, 14, piano, from China with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849): Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 11, Mvmt 2. Romanze – Larghetto

Seokyoung Hong, 15, piano from South Korea studying in Boston, MA with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Sergei Rachmaninov (1873-1943): Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto madrigal (1967)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, A Collaborative Approach to Sexual Violence Prevention with Jennifer Johnson, Executive Director, Canopy Child Advocacy Center; Jessica Martin, Chief Program Officer & Client Rights Officer, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center & Nicole McKinney-Johnson, MBA, President & CEO, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center. Moderator: Jeff Johnson, Founding Member, Society of Extraordinary Clevelanders

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres (2008)

Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)

George Frideric Handel: Aria from Concerto Grosso (1739)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1795)

Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)

