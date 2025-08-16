WCLV Program Guide 08-17-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Halvorsen, Johann Suite ancienne, Op 31 Norwegian Radio Orch/Ari Rasilainen
Grieg, Edvard Holberg Suite, Op. 40 Camerata Chicago/Drostan Hall
Pejacevic, Dora Piano Concerto in g, Op. 33 Peter Donohoe, p; BBC Sym Orch/Sakari Oramo
Bach, Johann Sebastian Klavierbüchlein für Wilhelm Friedemann Bach Joseph Payne, hc
Brahms, Johannes Fugue for organ in a-flat minor Felix Hell, o
Goldmark, Karl String Quartet, Op 8 Fourth Dimension String Quartet
MacCunn, Hamish The Land of the Mountain and the Flood Overture, Op 8 Scottish National Orch/Alexander Gibson
Mendelssohn, Felix The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave) Overture, Op. 26 The Hague Residentie Orch/Jan Willem de Vriend
Trad, Scottish Song, The Leaping Galley Lisa Milne, s, Sioned Williams, h
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus The Abduction from the Seraglio, K. 384 Soloists, Scottish Chamber Orch & Cho/Sir Charles Mackerras
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 27 in G, K. 199/161b Prague Chamber Orch/Charles Mackerras
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Minuet in F, K. 2 Daniel Barenboim, p
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Minuet in F, K. 5 Daniel Barenboim, p
2:25:00 Grainger, Percy Children's March "(Over the Hills and Far Away)" Michigan State Sym Band/Keith Brion
Rota, Nino Seven Pieces for Children Danielle Laval, p
Rota, Nino Trombone Concerto Andrea Conti, trb; I Virtuosi Italiani/ Marzio Conti
Fauré, Gabriel Poème d'un jour, Op 21 Randall Hawes, tb; Kathryn Goodson, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Delius, Frederick A Song Before Sunrise Bournemouth Sinfonietta/Norman Del Mar
Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Sonata No. 58 in C, H XVI:48 Yekwon Sunwoo, p
Haydn, Franz Joseph Welsh Folksong, "The note of the black cock," HXXXIb:18 Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio
Schumann, Robert Symphony No. 2 in C, Op. 61 Orchestra of the Swan/Kenneth Woods
Schumann, Robert Six Songs, Op 89 Hanno Müller-Brachmann, br; Graham Johnson, p
Fischer, Johann Caspar Passacaglia in d Trevor Pinnock, hc
Handel, George Frederic Passacaglia Renaud Capuçon, v; Gautier Capuçon, vc
Schubert, Franz Grand Duo in C, D 812 American Sym Orch/Leon Botstein
Brahms, Johannes Hungarian Dances Aaron Rosand, v; Hugh Sung, p
Chopin, Frédéric Nocturnes, Op. 15 John Ogdon, p
Debussy, Claude Three Nocturnes London Sym Orch/Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos
Tulou, Jean-Louis Nocturne, Op 48 Glorian Duo
Mendelssohn, Felix String Symphony No. 2 in D Amsterdam Sinfonietta/Lev Markiz
Mendelssohn, Felix Songs Without Words, Op 67 Daniel Barenboim, p
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr
Johannes Brahms: Romance in F (1892)
Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Grass (1868)
Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)
Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1897)
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:
HENRI MULET: Tu es Petra, fr Byzantine Sketches –John Scott (1948 Wicks/St. Mary Basilica, Minneapolis, MN)
FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Prelude & Fugue in c, Op. 37, no. 1 (1837).
MENDELSSOHN: Fugue in e (1839) –John Scott (St. Paul’s Cathedral)
MARCEL DUPRE: Preludio, fr Deuxieme Symphonie, Op. 26 –John Scott (St. Paul’s Cathedral)
DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in g, BuxWV 148 –John Scott (1996 Taylor & Boody/St. Thomas Church, NYC)
J.S. BACH: Drum schliess ich, fr Motet No. 5, BWV 229 –Choir and Instruments of St. Tomas Church, NYC/John Scott, director)
PATRICK HADLEY: My beloved spake –Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral/John Scott, director; Andrew Lucas (1872 Willis-1972 Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Peace & Unity
Sacred choral and organ music from several traditions seeking and offering hope for peace among people and nations.
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Tomaso Albinoni: Sinfonia for 2 Oboes (1710)
Nicola Porpora: Cello Concerto in G (1730)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1735)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 16 (1615)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in C (1892)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in a (1892)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)
R. Nathaniel Dett: The Chariot Jubilee (1919)
Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1881)
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 7 in A-Flat 'Polonaise-fantaisie' (1846)
Ottokar Novácek: Perpetual Motion (1880)
Clarice Assad: Impressions: Perpetual Motion (2008)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia from "Il Sacrifizio di Abramo": Mvts 1 & 4 JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome, P. 141
Texas Festival Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Rachel Hahn calling from Owasso, Oklahoma
Francis Poulenc: Improvisation No. 5 in A Minor, FP 63 Modere mais sans lenteur Aleck Karis, piano
Gao Hong: Battle of Chu and Han Gao Hong, Pipa; Gus Holley, Zhongruan
International Friendship Through the Performing Arts, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN
Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet in E Minor: Mvt 4 Enso String Quartet
Album: Strauss, Puccini & Verdi: Works for String Quartet Naxos 8573108 Music: 4:22
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Sonata No.1 for Violin and Piano Samuel Frois, violin; Neilson Chen, piano
Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN
Giuseppe Verdi: Overture to Nabucco World Youth Symphony Orchestra with members of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Jader Bignamini, conductor
Interlochen Presents, Kresge Auditorium, Interlochen, MI
Andre Mehmari: Partita for Solo violin
Samuel Frois, violin; Neilson Chen, piano
Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5, Aria
Samuel Frois, violin; Neilson Chen, piano
Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN
14:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Alexandre Kantorow, piano
Nancy Galbraith: Tormento del Sur
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2
Igor Stravinsky (arr Guido Agosti): Finale from The Firebird
Sergei Prokofiev: Suite from Romeo and Juliet
Franz Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No.1– Andre Previn, conductor; Pinchas Zukerman, violin
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Thierry Fischer, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin; Todd Wilson, organ – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/8/2022
Pierre Boulez: Notations
Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D
Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 in c Op 78 ‘Organ’
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Seokyoung Hong, 15, piano, from South Korea and studying in Boston, MA Sergei Rachmaninov (1873-1943): Prelude in G Major, Op. 32, No. 5
Modan Oyama, 17, piano, from Japan Domenico Scarlatti (1685-1757): Sonata in A Major, K. 24
Jan Schulmeister, 16, piano, from Czechia Claude Debussy (1862-1918):“La Cathédrale engloutie” from Préludes, Book 1
Yifan Wu, 14, piano, from China with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849): Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 11, Mvmt 2. Romanze – Larghetto
Seokyoung Hong, 15, piano from South Korea studying in Boston, MA with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Sergei Rachmaninov (1873-1943): Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto madrigal (1967)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, A Collaborative Approach to Sexual Violence Prevention with Jennifer Johnson, Executive Director, Canopy Child Advocacy Center; Jessica Martin, Chief Program Officer & Client Rights Officer, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center & Nicole McKinney-Johnson, MBA, President & CEO, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center. Moderator: Jeff Johnson, Founding Member, Society of Extraordinary Clevelanders
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres (2008)
Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)
Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)
Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)
George Frideric Handel: Aria from Concerto Grosso (1739)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1795)
Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)