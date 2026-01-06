WCLV Program Guide 1-6-2026

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Hovhaness, Alan Prayer of St Gregory Benny Wiame, tr; I Fiamminghi/Rudolf Werthen Telarc CD-80392 Celestial Gate 5:37

0:05:37 Vivaldi, Antonio Violin Concerto in D, R 208, "Grosso Mogul" Nicola Benedetti, v; Scottish Chamber Orch/Christian Curnyn London B0016412-02 Nicola Benedetti * Italia 14:41

0:22:02 Kapralova, Viteslava April Preludes, Op 13 Antonio Oyarzábal, p IBS Classical IBS-52021 Things Lived and Dreamt 8:26

0:30:28 Smetana, Bedrich Má Vlast (My Fatherland) Czech Philharmonic/Jirí Belohlávek Decca 483 3187 Má Vlast 12:08

0:42:36 Smetana, Bedrich Má Vlast (My Fatherland) Czech Philharmonic/Jirí Belohlávek Decca 483 3187 Má Vlast 12:38

0:55:14 Locke, Matthew For Several Friends Rachel Podger, v; Brecon Baroque Channel Classics CCS-46234 An English Fancy 1:51

1:00:00 Pachelbel, Johann Canon in F (Canon in D) BRR (bamboo flute & koto quintet) RCA 55307-2 Pachelbel's Greatest Hit- The Ultimate Canon 5:31

1:05:31 Prokofiev, Serge Flute Sonata in D, Op. 94 Mathieu Dufour, f; Aleksandar Madzar, p Harmonia Mundi HMN-911770 Martinů - Prokofiev - Hindemith 25:36:00

1:32:36 Beach, Amy Scottish Legend Antonio Oyarzábal, p IBS Classical IBS-52021 Things Lived and Dreamt 2:55

1:35:31 Mackenzie, Alexander Twelfth Night, Op 40 BBC Scottish Sym/Martyn Brabbins Hyperion CDA-66764 n/a 19:02

1:54:33 Haydn, Franz Joseph Scottish Folksong, "The wawking of the fauld," H XXXIa:40 Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio Brilliant Classics 95594 (160) Haydn Edition 1:31

2:00:00 Sinesi, Quique Milonga para Hermeto Susan Palma-Nidel, f; Quique Sinesi, g; Héctor del Curto, band Flutewine Productions CD Elegante: New Flute Music from South America 5:17

2:05:17 Ginastera, Alberto Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op 15 Jerusalem Sym/Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 8.570999 Ginastera: Popol Vuh: The Mayan Creation 9:16

2:14:33 Farnaby, Giles Suite of Six Dances Philip Jones Brass Ensemble London B0000807-02 (2) Music From The Royal Court 7:51

2:22:24 Byrd, William The Galliard to the Firste Paviane Martin Souter, virginal The Gift of Music CCLCD-832 Music for Virginal 1:48

2:24:12 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 24 in c minor, K. 491 Northern Sinfonia/Imogen Cooper, p Avie AV-2175 Mozart - Piano Concertos Nos. 24 & 25 30:42:00

2:54:54 Wolf, Hugo Song, "Elfenlied" Wolfgang Holzmair, br; Imogen Cooper, p Wigmore Hall Live 29 Wolfgang Holzmair / Imogen Cooper * Wolf Songs 1:48

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale Prelude, "Allein Gott in der Höh' sei Ehr," BWV 662 Lionel Rogg, o Harmonia Mundi HMX-290772.833 (12) Bach: Complete Organ Works 5:40

3:05:40 Bach, Johann Sebastian Violin Sonata #5 in f, BWV 1018 Rachel Barton Pine, v; Jory Vinikour, hc Cedille CDR-90000177 (2) Bach Violin and Harpsichord Sonatas 18:40

3:24:20 Francoeur Zélindor, Roi des Sylphes Opera Lafayette/Ryan Brown Naxos 8.660224 Zelindor, Roi des Sylphes 1:26

3:25:46 Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Mario The Merchant of Venice, Op 76 West Australian Sym Orch/Andrew Penny Naxos 8.572501 CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO, M.: Shakespeare Overtures, Vol 2 15:05

3:40:51 Sullivan, Arthur The Merchant of Venice Suite City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Vivian Dunn EMI/Ang CDC5-74468-2 (16) Gilbert & Sullivan: Operettas 14:14

3:55:05 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado Soloists; Orch/Carl Davis Sony SK-61834 Topsy- Turvy 1:53

4:00:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter The Oprichnik Ghena Dimitrova, s; Hungarian State Orch/Zoltan Pesko CBS MK-42174 n/a 5:19

4:05:19 Tchaikovsky, Peter Potpourri on Themes from The Voyevoda n/a Decca 4834417 (10) Tchaikovsky: Complete Works for Solo Piano 13:59

4:19:18 Borodin, Alexander Prince Igor Royal Philharmonic Orch, London Phil Cho/Thomas Beecham BBC 4084-2 Symphony No. 1 / Suite from Le Coq d'or / Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor 10:31

4:31:30 Handel, George Frideric Concerto grosso in a, Op. 6, No. 4 Handel and Haydn Society/Christopher Hogwood Avie AV-2065 (3) 6 Concerti Grossi, Op. 3; 12 Concerti Grossi, Op. 6 9:51

4:41:21 Avison, Charles Concerto Grosso #6 in D, after Domenico Scarlatti Brandenburg Consort/Roy Goodman Hyperion CDD-22060 (2) n/a 13:07

4:54:28 Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata, Kk 45 John Browning, p MHS 513732-H Keyboard Sonatas 1:44

5:00:00 Boismortier, Joseph Boudin de Two-Bassoon Suite Robert Thompson, bn; David Edminster, bn MHS 3858 Sonatas For Bassoon And Continuo, Duos For Two Bassoons 5:46

5:05:46 Vivaldi, Antonio Bassoon Concerto in G, R 494 Daniel Smith, bn; English Chamber Orch/Philip Ledger ASV CDDCA-571 Bassoon Concertos Volume One 10:51

5:18:11 Litolff, Henry Charles Concerto Symphonique #4 in d, Op 102 Gerald Robbins, p; Monte Carlo Opera Orch/Eduard van Remoortel Genesis GCD-101 Litolff: Concerto Symphonique No. 4 / Trio, Op. 47 37:13:00

5:55:24 Sjögren, Emil Erotikon, Op 10 Gerald Robbins, p Genesis GCD-115 KJERULF: Piano Works- Wiegenlied, Menuett, Caprice, Impromptu, Albumblatt, Alegro, Springtanz, Sechs Skizzen, Scherzo/ SJOGREN:Erotikon, op. 10; Five Pieces for Piano 1:43

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Coldplay: Viva la Vida (2008)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia (1725)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 (1951)

Leroy Anderson: Horse and Buggy (1951)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Sunrise (1931)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1806)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'On the Mall' (1923)

Lukas Foss: Salomon Rossi Suite (1975)

Leo Sowerby: Serenade for String Quartet (1917)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Norwegian Wood (1965)

Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1823)

Zdenek Fibich: Poème (1893)

Maurice Duruflé: Sanctus from Requiem (1947)

Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Florence Price: Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn (1985)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Max Bruch: Seven Swedish Dances (1892)

Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: The Pajama Game: Hernando's Hideaway (1954)

Leroy Anderson: Blue Tango (1951)

Philippe Gaubert: Madrigal (1908)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Giuseppe Sammartini: Pastorale from Christmas Concerto (1747)

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B-Flat (1733)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite (1938)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Serenade (1895)

Francis Poulenc: Piano Concerto (1949)

Germaine Tailleferre: Finale from Piano Trio (1917)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)

John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896)

Max Bruch: Symphony No. 2 in f (1870)

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A (1774)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Johannes Brahms: String Quartet No. 2 in a (1873)

Dorothy Howell: Piano Concerto in d (1923)

Carl Nielsen: The Greenwood Leaves Are Light Now (1921)

Percy Grainger: My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone (1912)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Vallée d'Obermann (1854)

Tomás Luis de Victoria: O magnum mysterium (1572)

Giovanni Palestrina: Ad te levavi animam meam (1593)

Claude Arrieu: Wind Quintet (1955)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian Air (1720)

Jean Sibelius: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Franz Schubert: Fourteen Waltzes (1825)

Max Steiner: Casablanca: Suite (1942)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Max Bruch: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1887)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Richard Strauss: Sunrise from 'Also sprach Zarathustra' (1896)

Xaver Scharwenka: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1874)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Anton Arensky: Finale from String Quartet No. 1 (1888)

George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in F (1722)

Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Allegro prestissimo from Sonata for 2 Cellos (c.1740)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 (1806)

Alexander Scriabin: Poème (1903)

Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody (1944)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 15 in C (1835)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A (1739)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche militaire française (1880)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1868)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite (1891)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Alberto Ginastera: Quartet No. 1, Op. 20: Mvt 1 Viano Quartet Album: Portraits Curtis Institute of Music Music: 4:20

Alberto Ginastera: Ollantay: Tres movimientos sinfónicos, Op. 17 RAI National Symphony Orchestra; Ana Maria Patino-Osorio, conductor EBU, Arturo Toscanini Rai Auditorium, Turin, Italy Music: 13:20

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Piano and Winds, Op. 16 Erik Behr, oboe; Michael Wayne, clarinet; W. Peter Kurau, horn; George Sakakeeny, bassoon; Chiao-Wen Cheng, piano Society for Chamber Music in Rochester, Beston Hall, Nazareth University, Rochester, NY Music: 26:07

Fritz Kreisler: La Gitana for Violin & Piano, IFK 15 Claire Wells, violin; Chloe Mun, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Lincoln Recital Hall, Portland State University, Portland, OR Music: 3:00

Claude Debussy: Etude retrouvee Kirill Gerstein, piano Album: Music in Time of War Myrios Music: 4:18

Johann Heinrich Schmelzer: Lamento sopra la morte Ferdinand III Livia Sohn, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Ayane Kozasa, viola; Paul Wiancko, cello Spoleto Festival USA Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC Music: 5:44

Paulo Bellinati: Baiao de Gude Joao Luiz, guitar; Celil Refik Kaya, guitar; Laura Oltman, guitar; Michael Newman, guitar The 35th Raritan River Music Festival, The Courtroom of the Historic Hunterdon County Courthouse, Flemington, NJ Music: 4:43

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.2 in C minor, Op. 18 Kirill Gerstein, piano; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; Hannu Lintu, conductor St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Powell Hall, St. Louis, MO Music: 31:50

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr

Alexander Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy (1908)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1875)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto (1720)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut cervus (1584)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)