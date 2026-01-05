WCLV Program Guide 1-3-2026

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Alfvén, Hugo Festival Music, Op 25 Swedish Radio Sym Orch/Stig Westerberg Caprice CAP-21340 n/a 5:27

0:05:27 Stenhammar, Wilhelm Excelsior! Overture, Op 13 Royal Scottish National Orch/Petter Sundkvist Naxos 8.553888 STENHAMMAR: Symphony No. 2 / Excelsior! 13:14

0:20:19 Bonis, Mel Soir, matin, Op. 76 Neave Trio Chandos CHAN-20337 La Mer - French Piano Trios 8:07

0:28:26 Honegger, Arthur Symphony #4, "Deliciae Basilienses" (1946) Bavarian Radio Sym Orch Erato 45247-2 Scriabin: 24 Preludes, Piano Sonatas 4 and 10 26:48:00

0:55:14 Bonis, Mel Miocheries, Op. 126 Bertrand Chamayou, p Erato 1.90295E+11 Mel Bonis Chamber Music 1:34

1:00:00 Berlioz, Hector The Damnation of Faust, Op. 24 Baltimore Sym/David Zinman Telarc CD-80164 Berlioz: La Marseillase, Love Scene from Romeo and Juliet, Three Excerpts from the Damnation of Faust 5:44

1:05:44 Schumann, Robert Scenes from Goethe's Faust (1844-53) Orch/Benjamin Britten London OSA-12100 (2) Schumann: Szenen Aus Goethes Faust 8:09

1:13:53 Maier, Amanda Violin Sonata in b Katharina Wimmer, v; Ingrid Wendel, p Naxos 8.551438 Unheard-of Treasures: Music by Women Composers 18:32

1:34:12 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 87 in A St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412888-2 Haydn Symphonies 21:12

1:55:24 Bach, Johann Sebastian Anna Magdalena Notebook Igor Kipnis, hc CBS MLK-45524 n/a 1:30

2:00:00 Barroso, Ary Bahia Daniel Barenboim, p; Brazilian Rhapsody Ensemble Teldec 21482 Brazilian Rhapsody 5:27

2:05:27 Villa-Lobos, Heitor Chôros No. 5, "Alma Brasileira" Sergio & Odair Assad, g's Nonesuch 79179-2 Alma Brasileira 4:40

2:10:07 Milhaud, Darius Saudades do Brasil, Op. 67 Justin Badgerow, p Divine Art 25201 Reminiscences of Brazil 1:34

2:11:41 Tchaikovsky, Peter Piano Concerto #2 in G, Op. 44 Elisabeth Leonskaja, p; New York Phil/Kurt Masur Teldec 95069-2 (2) Tchaikovsky: The Piano Concertos 43:23:00

2:55:04 Scriabin, Alexander Etudes, Op 65 Vladimir Sofronitski, p Profil PH-22006 (12) Scriabin Piano Works 1:47

3:00:00 Boismortier, Joseph Boudin de Les Voyages de l'Amour Le Concert Spirituel/Hervé Niquet Naxos 8.554456 BOISMORTIER: Serenades Francaises / Fragments Melodiques 4:59

3:04:59 Guerre, Elisabeth Jacquet de la Clavier Suite in G Carole Cerasi, hc Metronome 1026 English Suites BWV 806- 811 8:13

3:13:12 Gautier de Marseille, Pierre Suite en trio in c La Simphonie du Marais/Hugo Reyne Astrée E-8637 Symphonies 17:37

3:30:49 Campra, André Tancréde La Grande Ecurie et la Chambre du Roy/Jean-Claude Malgoire Erato 45001-2 (2) Campra: Tancrede 1:45

3:32:34 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Trio #7 in B-Flat, Op 11 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 6725035 (7) Beethoven: Complete Piano Trios 22:10

3:54:44 Schoeck, Othmar Unter Sternen, Op. 55 Roman Trekel, br; Christoph Keller, p New Classical Adventure 234405 (12) Othmar Schoeck Complete Edition, Vol 8 1:25

4:00:00 Foote, Arthur Three Character Pieces, Op 9 Kevin Lawrence, v; Eric Larsen, p New World 80464-2 The Violin Music of Arthur Foote 5:02

4:05:02 MacDowell, Edward Piano Concerto #2 in d, Op 23 Van Cliburn, p; Chicago Sym Orch/Walter Hendl RCA 60420-2-RG Schumann * MacDowell Piano Concertos 27:03:00

4:33:41 Porter, Quincy Duo for Viola & Harp Eliesha Nelson, vi; Douglas Rioth, h Dorian DSL-90911 Quincy Porter: Complete Viola Works 10:10

4:43:51 Ravel, Maurice Introduction and Allegro Isabelle Moretti, h; Quatuor Parisii Naive V-4919 n/a 11:03

4:54:54 Abelardo, Nicanor Panoramas Norman Menzales, f; chamber ensemble Ravello RR-8113 Panoramas - Flute Music of the Philippines 1:38

5:00:00 Barrios Mangoré, Augustìn La Catedral Sharon Isbin, g Virgin 59591-2 Road To The Sun: Latin Romances For Guitar 5:17

5:05:17 Rodrigo, Joaquín Fantasía para un gentilhombre Sharon Isbin, g; Lausanne Chamber Orch/Lawrence Foster Virgin Classics 62075-2 (2) n/a 22:25

5:29:09 Mendelssohn, Felix Cello Sonata No. 2 in D, Op 58 Coenraad Bloemendal, vc; Valerie Tryon, p Dorian DOR-90208 MENDELSSOHN, Felix: Cello Sonata No. 2 / BEN-HAIM, P.: Songs without Words (The Cantorial Voice of the Cello) 25:33:00

5:54:42 Telemann, Georg Philipp Don Quichotte Suite Apollo's Fire/Jeannette Sorrell Avie AV-2520 Bach's Coffeehouse 1:50

06:00:45 Gioacchino Rossini D'alma celeste, oh Dio!" (O heavens, I dared to trouble) Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Valencia Community Orchestra Daniel Oren Decca 001164750 "Bel Canto Spectacular - Juan Diego Flórez"

06:12:47 Leo Brouwer Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar; Santiago Quartet Cubafilin Records 4 "Latin Perspective"

06:32:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 17 in d, Op. 31, No. 2 "The Tempest" Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI Classics 94573 "Beethoven: Piano Sonatas 8, 17, 23"

07:00:45 Julio Gomez Balada Orquesta de Cordoba Jose Luis Temes Verso n/a "Julio Gomez: Obra Sinfonica Completa"

01/02/2026 23:16:22 Adolf von Henselt Aufforderung Zum Tanz (Invitation to the Dance) Sergio Gallo, piano Grand Piano GP661 "Adolf von Henselt: Piano Works"

07:27:57 Joan Manen Violin Concerto No. 1 Op. A-7 "Concierto espanol" Tianwa Yang, violin; Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Darrell Ang Naxos 8573067 "Lalo - Manen: Violin Concertos"

Igor Stravinsky, arr. Samuel Dushkin: Divertimento (from "The Fairy's Kiss"): Mvt 2 Alena Baeva, violin; Vadym Kholodenko, piano Album: Fantasy Alpha 1021 Music: 4:10

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango RAI National Symphony Orchestra; Ana Maria Patino-Osorio, conductor EBU, Arturo Toscanini Rai Auditorium, Turin, Italy Music: 8:09

Frederic Chopin: Sonata No. 3 in B minor, Op. 58 Vadym Kholodenko, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, Saint Paul, MN Music: 27:04

Antonín Dvořák: String Quartet No. 14 in A-flat Major, Op. 105: Mvt 2 Juilliard String Quartet Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Syracuse, NY Music: 7:08

Gaspar Cassado: Suite for Solo Cello: Mvt 2 Alisa Weilerstein, cello Album: Solo Decca 002160802 Music: 4:32

Viet Cuong: Flora: Mvts 1 & 3 WindSync Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC Music: 12:16

Franz Schubert, arr. Alisa Weilerstein: Fantasie in C Major, D. 934 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Inon Barnatan, piano Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC Music: 26:02

Errollyn Wallen: Photography: Mvt 1 ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, Denney Theater, Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Houston, TX Music: 4:11

10:01:58James Pierpont: Jingle Bells(1857)Burning River BrassBurnRiver 2008 2:03

10:04:01Joseph Beal & James Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock(1957) Vienna Boys' Choir Chamber EnsembleDeutsche Gram 23692 2:49

10:08:55Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in AK 488 (1786) John Gibbons, fortepiano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7575 25:59

10:36:44Giovanni Gabrieli: O magnum mysterium(1587)National Brass EnsembleOberlin Music 1504 3:54

10:42:34Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45(1940)Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano ASO Media 1003 14:44

11:05:25Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia(1731) Jeanne Lamon, violin Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 3:32

11:09:59Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2(1827) Daniil Trifonov, pianoDeutsche Gram 4797518 17:01

11:28:51Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale(1740) Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 11:18

11:42:14Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46(1888)Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 14:31

11:57:09Giuseppe Torelli: Allegro from Trumpet Concerto(1700)Paramount BrassCentaur 2355 1:38

Mason Bates: THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF KAVALIER & CLAY – Libretto by Gene Scheer – Based on the Book by Michael Chabon – Network Broadcast Premiere

Performance from fall 2025

Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Andrzej Filończyk (Joe Kavalier), Miles Mykkanen (Sam Clay), Sun-Ly Pierce (Rosa Saks), Lauren Snouffer (Sarah Kavalier), Edward Nelson (Tracy Bacon), Patrick Carfizzi (Sheldon Anapol), Craig Colclough (Gerhard)

16:27:32Max Bruch: Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75(1900) Salvatore Accardo, violin Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 438748 37:30

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Nonesuch 979151-2 Songs by Gershwin

00:01:12 00:04:47 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Goodbye Martin Short Varese Sarabande VSD-6011 Little Me -- 1999 Revival

00:07:06 00:02:18 Cole Porter It's Delovely Bob Hope, Ethel Merman JJA JJA1974B Cole Porter: Music and Lyrics

00:09:21 00:02:52 Hoagy Carmichael-Frank Loesser Two Sleepy People Bob Hope, Shirley Ross Smithsonian RD048-9 American Songbook Series: Hoagy Carmichael

00:13:29 00:03:01 Jimmy McHugh-Harold Adamson Father's Day Bobby Clark RCA LP1123 As the Girls Go/Father's Day

00:17:00 00:02:13 Walter Donaldon-Gus Kahn Hungry Women Eddie Cantor Sony Sony 82405 Originals, Musical Comedy: 1909-1935

00:20:30 00:02:52 Sherman Brothers I Love to Laugh Ed Wynn Ovation Ovation5000 The Magical Music of Disney

00:24:18 00:03:05 Johnny Mercer Top Banana Phil Silvers Angel 7777-64772 Top Banana -- Original B'way Cast

00:27:21 00:02:37 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Nobody Ever Died for Dear Old Rutgers Phil Silvers Sepia Sepia1048 High Button Shoes -- Original B'way Cast

00:30:54 00:02:57 Stephen Sondheim Lovely Zero Mostel, Jack Gilford Angel 7777-64779 A Funny Thing... -- Original B'way Cast

00:34:27 00:04:55 Mel Brooks Betrayed Nathan Lene Sony 82876-74691 The Producers -- Film Soundtrack

00:39:39 00:02:53 Richard Rodgers Inka Dinka Doo Jimmy Durante Rhino R272908 Hollywood's Best: 1940s

00:42:30 00:01:28 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart The Most Beautiful Girl in the World Jimmy Durante Columbia AOS2260 Jumbo -- Film Soundtrack

00:44:17 00:02:22 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Were King of the Forest Bert Lahr CBS AK45356 The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack

00:47:45 00:03:16 Jule Styne-Betty Comden-A.Green The Clown Bert Lahr Decca B'way 440014583-2 Two on the Aisle

00:51:24 00:01:36 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Sony SK60659 Gershwin Fantasy

00:53:41 00:03:19 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin Filler: Tschaikowsky Danny Kaye Sony Classical MHK62869 Lady in the Dark

19:04:55William Boyce: Jig from Symphony No. 7 Op 2 # 1 (1760)Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood Oiseau-Lyre 436761 1:49

19:09:04Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber(1943)Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 19:12

19:31:44Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite(1931) Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 32:43

20:05:06Francis Poulenc: Française after Claude Gervaise(1939) Paul Crossley, pianoCBS 44921 1:56

23:38:53Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5 (1890) Jason Vieaux, guitarAzica 71224 3:23

23:42:18Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat Op 25 # 1 'Aeolian Harp' (1836) Maurizio Pollini, pianoDeutsche Gram 4793449 2:11

23:44:37Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India(1896) Gil Shaham, violinDeutsche Gram 447640 2:41

23:47:19Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song(1876)Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 4:53

23:52:13George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'(1926)Burning River BrassBurnRiver 2013 4:09

23:56:32Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile Op 68 # 26 (1848) Christopher Parkening, guitarEMI 54853 2:53