WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 1-3-2026

Published January 5, 2026 at 11:12 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
0:00:00 Alfvén, Hugo     Festival Music, Op 25    Swedish Radio Sym Orch/Stig Westerberg            Caprice CAP-21340       n/a       5:27
0:05:27 Stenhammar, Wilhelm   Excelsior! Overture, Op 13         Royal Scottish National Orch/Petter Sundkvist   Naxos  8.553888          STENHAMMAR: Symphony No. 2 / Excelsior!         13:14
0:20:19 Bonis, Mel        Soir, matin, Op. 76        Neave Trio        Chandos           CHAN-20337   La Mer - French Piano Trios      8:07
0:28:26 Honegger, Arthur          Symphony #4, "Deliciae Basilienses" (1946)       Bavarian Radio Sym Orch           Erato    45247-2            Scriabin: 24 Preludes, Piano Sonatas 4 and 10        26:48:00
0:55:14 Bonis, Mel        Miocheries, Op. 126      Bertrand Chamayou, p   Erato            1.90295E+11    Mel Bonis Chamber Music         1:34
1:00:00 Berlioz, Hector  The Damnation of Faust, Op. 24 Baltimore Sym/David Zinman            Telarc   CD-80164         Berlioz: La Marseillase, Love Scene from Romeo and Juliet, Three Excerpts from the Damnation of Faust      5:44
1:05:44 Schumann, Robert        Scenes from Goethe's Faust (1844-53)   Orch/Benjamin Britten  London OSA-12100 (2) Schumann: Szenen Aus Goethes Faust 8:09
1:13:53 Maier, Amanda  Violin Sonata in b          Katharina Wimmer, v; Ingrid Wendel, p            Naxos  8.551438          Unheard-of Treasures: Music by Women Composers            18:32
1:34:12 Haydn, Franz Joseph    Symphony No. 87 in A   St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner           Philips  412888-2          Haydn Symphonies       21:12
1:55:24 Bach, Johann Sebastian            Anna Magdalena Notebook        Igor Kipnis, hc            CBS     MLK-45524       n/a       1:30
2:00:00 Barroso, Ary     Bahia    Daniel Barenboim, p; Brazilian Rhapsody Ensemble            Teldec  21482   Brazilian Rhapsody       5:27
2:05:27 Villa-Lobos, Heitor         Chôros No. 5, "Alma Brasileira" Sergio & Odair Assad, g's            Nonesuch         79179-2            Alma Brasileira 4:40
2:10:07 Milhaud, Darius Saudades do Brasil, Op. 67       Justin Badgerow, p        Divine Art            25201   Reminiscences of Brazil 1:34
2:11:41 Tchaikovsky, Peter        Piano Concerto #2 in G, Op. 44  Elisabeth Leonskaja, p; New York Phil/Kurt Masur     Teldec  95069-2 (2)       Tchaikovsky: The Piano Concertos            43:23:00
2:55:04 Scriabin, Alexander       Etudes, Op 65   Vladimir Sofronitski, p    Profil    PH-22006 (12)      Scriabin Piano Works    1:47
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
3:00:00 Boismortier, Joseph Boudin de   Les Voyages de l'Amour            Le Concert Spirituel/Hervé Niquet    Naxos  8.554456          BOISMORTIER: Serenades Francaises / Fragments Melodiques  4:59
3:04:59 Guerre, Elisabeth Jacquet de la Clavier Suite in G          Carole Cerasi, hc            Metronome       1026     English Suites BWV 806- 811    8:13
3:13:12 Gautier de Marseille, Pierre       Suite en trio in c La Simphonie du Marais/Hugo Reyne  Astrée  E-8637 Symphonies      17:37
3:30:49 Campra, André Tancréde          La Grande Ecurie et la Chambre du Roy/Jean-Claude Malgoire            Erato    45001-2 (2)       Campra: Tancrede        1:45
3:32:34 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Trio #7 in B-Flat, Op 11    Beaux Arts Trio Philips            6725035 (7)      Beethoven: Complete Piano Trios          22:10
3:54:44 Schoeck, Othmar          Unter Sternen, Op. 55   Roman Trekel, br; Christoph Keller, p          New Classical Adventure           234405 (12)      Othmar Schoeck Complete Edition, Vol 8    1:25
4:00:00 Foote, Arthur    Three Character Pieces, Op 9    Kevin Lawrence, v; Eric Larsen, p            New World        80464-2            The Violin Music of Arthur Foote 5:02
4:05:02 MacDowell, Edward       Piano Concerto #2 in d, Op 23   Van Cliburn, p; Chicago Sym Orch/Walter Hendl RCA     60420-2-RG      Schumann * MacDowell Piano Concertos            27:03:00
4:33:41 Porter, Quincy  Duo for Viola & Harp     Eliesha Nelson, vi; Douglas Rioth, h            Dorian  DSL-90911       Quincy Porter: Complete Viola Works    10:10
4:43:51 Ravel, Maurice  Introduction and Allegro Isabelle Moretti, h; Quatuor Parisii            Naive   V-4919 n/a       11:03
4:54:54 Abelardo, Nicanor         Panoramas       Norman Menzales, f; chamber ensemble            Ravello RR-8113           Panoramas - Flute Music of the Philippines         1:38
5:00:00 Barrios Mangoré, Augustìn        La Catedral       Sharon Isbin, g  Virgin   59591-2            Road To The Sun: Latin Romances For Guitar    5:17
5:05:17 Rodrigo, Joaquín           Fantasía para un gentilhombre   Sharon Isbin, g; Lausanne Chamber Orch/Lawrence Foster Virgin Classics  62075-2 (2)       n/a       22:25
5:29:09 Mendelssohn, Felix       Cello Sonata No. 2 in D, Op 58  Coenraad Bloemendal, vc; Valerie Tryon, p Dorian  DOR-90208      MENDELSSOHN, Felix: Cello Sonata No. 2 / BEN-HAIM, P.: Songs without Words (The Cantorial Voice of the Cello)           25:33:00
5:54:42 Telemann, Georg Philipp           Don Quichotte Suite      Apollo's Fire/Jeannette Sorrell  Avie     AV-2520           Bach's Coffeehouse      1:50

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
06:00:45 Gioacchino Rossini D'alma celeste, oh Dio!" (O heavens, I dared to trouble) Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Valencia Community Orchestra Daniel Oren Decca 001164750 "Bel Canto Spectacular - Juan Diego Flórez"
06:12:47 Leo Brouwer Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar; Santiago Quartet Cubafilin Records 4 "Latin Perspective"
06:32:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 17 in d, Op. 31, No. 2 "The Tempest" Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI Classics 94573 "Beethoven: Piano Sonatas 8, 17, 23"
07:00:45 Julio Gomez Balada Orquesta de Cordoba Jose Luis Temes Verso n/a "Julio Gomez: Obra Sinfonica Completa"
01/02/2026 23:16:22 Adolf von Henselt Aufforderung Zum Tanz (Invitation to the Dance) Sergio Gallo, piano Grand Piano GP661 "Adolf von Henselt: Piano Works"
07:27:57 Joan Manen Violin Concerto No. 1 Op. A-7 "Concierto espanol" Tianwa Yang, violin; Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Darrell Ang Naxos 8573067 "Lalo - Manen: Violin Concertos"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler
Igor Stravinsky, arr. Samuel Dushkin: Divertimento (from "The Fairy's Kiss"): Mvt 2 Alena Baeva, violin; Vadym Kholodenko, piano Album: Fantasy Alpha 1021 Music: 4:10

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango RAI National Symphony Orchestra; Ana Maria Patino-Osorio, conductor EBU, Arturo Toscanini Rai Auditorium, Turin, Italy Music: 8:09

Frederic Chopin: Sonata No. 3 in B minor, Op. 58 Vadym Kholodenko, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, Saint Paul, MN Music: 27:04

Antonín Dvořák: String Quartet No. 14 in A-flat Major, Op. 105: Mvt 2 Juilliard String Quartet Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Syracuse, NY Music: 7:08

Gaspar Cassado: Suite for Solo Cello: Mvt 2 Alisa Weilerstein, cello Album: Solo Decca 002160802 Music: 4:32

Viet Cuong: Flora: Mvts 1 & 3 WindSync Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC Music: 12:16

Franz Schubert, arr. Alisa Weilerstein: Fantasie in C Major, D. 934 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Inon Barnatan, piano Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC Music: 26:02

Errollyn Wallen: Photography: Mvt 1 ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, Denney Theater, Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Houston, TX Music: 4:11

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
10:01:58James Pierpont: Jingle Bells(1857)Burning River BrassBurnRiver 2008 2:03
10:04:01Joseph Beal & James Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock(1957) Vienna Boys' Choir Chamber EnsembleDeutsche Gram 23692 2:49
10:08:55Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in AK 488 (1786) John Gibbons, fortepiano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7575 25:59
10:36:44Giovanni Gabrieli: O magnum mysterium(1587)National Brass EnsembleOberlin Music 1504 3:54
10:42:34Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45(1940)Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano ASO Media 1003 14:44

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:05:25Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia(1731) Jeanne Lamon, violin Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 3:32
11:09:59Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2(1827) Daniil Trifonov, pianoDeutsche Gram 4797518 17:01
11:28:51Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale(1740) Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 11:18
11:42:14Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46(1888)Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 14:31
11:57:09Giuseppe Torelli: Allegro from Trumpet Concerto(1700)Paramount BrassCentaur 2355 1:38

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder Mason Bates: THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF KAVALIER & CLAY – Libretto by Gene Scheer – Based on the Book by Michael Chabon – Network Broadcast Premiere
Performance from fall 2025
Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Andrzej Filończyk (Joe Kavalier), Miles Mykkanen (Sam Clay), Sun-Ly Pierce (Rosa Saks), Lauren Snouffer (Sarah Kavalier), Edward Nelson (Tracy Bacon), Patrick Carfizzi (Sheldon Anapol), Craig Colclough (Gerhard)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
16:27:32Max Bruch: Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75(1900) Salvatore Accardo, violin Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 438748 37:30

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
00:00:00           00:00:51           George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom Nonesuch         979151-2          Songs by Gershwin
00:01:12           00:04:47           Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh        Goodbye           Martin Short            Varese Sarabande         VSD-6011         Little Me -- 1999 Revival
00:07:06           00:02:18           Cole Porter       It's Delovely      Bob Hope, Ethel Merman            JJA      JJA1974B         Cole Porter: Music and Lyrics
00:09:21           00:02:52           Hoagy Carmichael-Frank Loesser          Two Sleepy People            Bob Hope, Shirley Ross Smithsonian      RD048-9           American Songbook Series: Hoagy Carmichael
00:13:29           00:03:01           Jimmy McHugh-Harold Adamson           Father's Day            Bobby Clark      RCA     LP1123 As the Girls Go/Father's Day
00:17:00           00:02:13           Walter Donaldon-Gus Kahn       Hungry Women Eddie Cantor  Sony    Sony 82405      Originals, Musical Comedy: 1909-1935
00:20:30           00:02:52           Sherman Brothers         I Love to Laugh Ed Wynn            Ovation Ovation5000     The Magical Music of Disney
00:24:18           00:03:05           Johnny Mercer  Top Banana      Phil Silvers       Angel            7777-64772       Top Banana -- Original B'way Cast
00:27:21           00:02:37           Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn           Nobody Ever Died for Dear Old Rutgers      Phil Silvers       Sepia    Sepia1048        High Button Shoes -- Original B'way Cast
00:30:54           00:02:57           Stephen Sondheim        Lovely  Zero Mostel, Jack Gilford            Angel   7777-64779       A Funny Thing... -- Original B'way Cast
00:34:27           00:04:55           Mel Brooks       Betrayed           Nathan Lene     Sony            82876-74691     The Producers -- Film Soundtrack
00:39:39           00:02:53           Richard Rodgers           Inka Dinka Doo Jimmy Durante            Rhino   R272908           Hollywood's Best: 1940s
00:42:30           00:01:28           Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart    The Most Beautiful Girl in the World          Jimmy Durante  Columbia          AOS2260          Jumbo -- Film Soundtrack
00:44:17           00:02:22           Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg          If I Were King of the Forest            Bert Lahr          CBS     AK45356           The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack
00:47:45           00:03:16           Jule Styne-Betty Comden-A.Green         The Clown        Bert Lahr     Decca B'way     440014583-2     Two on the Aisle
00:51:24           00:01:36           George and Ira Gershwin          Sweet and Low Down            Joshua Bell       Sony    SK60659           Gershwin Fantasy
00:53:41           00:03:19           Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin  Filler: Tschaikowsky      Danny Kaye            Sony Classical  MHK62869        Lady in the Dark

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:04:55William Boyce: Jig from Symphony No. 7 Op 2 # 1 (1760)Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood Oiseau-Lyre 436761 1:49
19:09:04Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber(1943)Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 19:12
19:31:44Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite(1931) Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 32:43

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel
20:05:06Francis Poulenc: Française after Claude Gervaise(1939) Paul Crossley, pianoCBS 44921 1:56

22:00 OVATIONS

23:20 QUIET HOUR
23:38:53Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5 (1890) Jason Vieaux, guitarAzica 71224 3:23
23:42:18Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat Op 25 # 1 'Aeolian Harp' (1836) Maurizio Pollini, pianoDeutsche Gram 4793449 2:11
23:44:37Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India(1896) Gil Shaham, violinDeutsche Gram 447640 2:41
23:47:19Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song(1876)Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 4:53
23:52:13George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'(1926)Burning River BrassBurnRiver 2013 4:09
23:56:32Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile Op 68 # 26 (1848) Christopher Parkening, guitarEMI 54853 2:53
