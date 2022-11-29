The "Sound of Ideas" is Ideastream Public Media's weekday morning news and information program focusing on Northeast Ohio. Listen on WKSU. Watch on the Ohio Channel. Or subscribe on the podcast app of your choice.
With time running down before the end of term, Ohio lawmakers scramble to pass bills in the lame-duck session at the statehouse.
The dispute over the ouster of a hospital CEO leads the headlines for Reporters Roundtable this week.
The community wellness event is open to everyone and is as a part of Ideastream Public Media’s Connecting the Dots.
Learn to Fish: A Step-by-Step Guide for Beginning Anglers is a fully-illustrated book aimed at kids ages 8 to 16.
As we move towards 2023, we discuss what the landscape is like for women in politics, nationally and here in Ohio.
On the "Sound of Ideas," we’ll discuss The Marshall Project's investigation into Bratenahl police practices.
