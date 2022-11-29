© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
The "Sound of Ideas" is Ideastream Public Media's weekday morning news and information program focusing on Northeast Ohio. Listen on WKSU. Watch on the Ohio Channel. Or subscribe on the podcast app of your choice.

Gutting Ohio state school board advances in whirlwind lame-duck session
With time running down before the end of term, Ohio lawmakers scramble to pass bills in the lame-duck session at the statehouse.

Share your thoughts by calling 216-578-0903, or email us with your comments and ideas for upcoming shows.

Get to NEO a Leader square graphic
Get to NEO a Leader
In the "Sound of Ideas" series "Get to NEO a Leader," host Rick Jackson talks to mayors and city managers throughout Northeast Ohio about the assets and challenges in their part of the region. What community should they highlight next? Send your ideas to us now!
