Sound of Ideas
Sound of Ideas

Northeast Ohio experts, parents discuss how to navigate the NICU journey

By Stephanie Haney,
Rachel Rood
Published January 8, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Having a child is expected to be a joyous and exciting occasion. But if the baby comes early, that experience can become a rollercoaster of emotions.
Irinia Inshyna
/
Shutterstock
If the child winds up in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, parents might be scared, anxious, or even feel a sense of isolation, as they have to watch their child from a distance for days or weeks.

Uncertainties remain despite advances in technology. Times spent in NICU can be difficult.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll spend the hour discussing the NICU experience and hearing perspectives from doctors and caregivers, as well as mothers.

As part of the conversation, we learn about a new children's book, “Waiting for Max,” that seeks to make the NICU experience less scary.

Guests:
- Ana Ribeiro, M.D., Neonatologist, University Hospitals
- Traci Craver, NICU Nurse manager, University Hospitals
- Meghann Utrata, Member, NICU Patient Family Partnership Council & NICU Mom
- Emily Rosen, Author, "Waiting for Max: A NICU Story" & NICU mom

